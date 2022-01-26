Entertainment

Vijay's 'Thalapathy 66': Shooting to be kickstarted in March?

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Twitter Jan 26, 2022, 09:04 pm 2 min read

Tentatively titled 'Thalapathy 66', the film will be directed by Vamshi Paidipally

Even as Vijay's upcoming film Beast is still in the making, the buzz around his next film after that one is pretty high. And, here's an update on it. As per multiple reports, the makers of his 66th film, tentatively titled Thalapathy 66, are all set to kickstart the shooting process in March this year. An official announcement regarding this is, however, still awaited.

Context Why does this story matter?

Thalapathy 66 will be directed by popular Tollywood filmmaker Vamshi Paidipally.

This film marks the first collaboration between Paidipally and Vijay. Besides, one of the biggest Telugu cinema producers, Dil Raju, is bankrolling the project.

So, both Tamil and Telugu audiences are looking forward to watching the film. And, the update about the film's production beginning in March indeed comes as an exciting one.

Details Film to be released on Diwali 2022 or Sankranti 2023

Talking about the film during a recent interview, producer Raju said they are planning to release it on Diwali 2022 or Sankranti 2023. The family drama will reportedly have the Master star playing dual roles. Apparently, Vijay liked the film so much so that he even said it was the best script he had heard in the past 20 years, according to Raju.

About 'Beast' Vijay will be next seen in 'Beast'

Meanwhile, Vijay has in his pipeline the action-packed entertainer, Beast. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and bankrolled by Sun Pictures, the film has pan-India star Pooja Hegde as the leading lady. Yogi Babu will be seen in a supporting role in the upcoming film. Beast has music by Anirudh Ravichander and is scheduled for a theatrical release on 14 April 2022.

Last release His last film 'Master' was a superhit venture

Vijay was last seen in the 2021 college drama Master directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film was one of the first in Kollywood to be theatrically released in the post-pandemic era. Malavika Mohanan was seen as the leading lady, while Vijay Sethupathy played the main antagonist. Other actors like Arjun Das, Shanthnu Bhagyaraj, and Andrea Jeremiah also played prominent roles in the superhit venture.