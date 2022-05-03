Entertainment

'Click Shankar': Know about 'Maari' director Balaji Mohan's Bollywood debut

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati May 03, 2022, 12:39 pm 2 min read

Balaji Mohan's Bollywood debut will be a thriller

Balaji Mohan, known for helming Dhanush-led Maari franchise, is debuting in Bollywood soon. He has been roped in by production house Junglee Pictures for a new thriller flick titled Click Shankar. And, according to the makers, it will be a "high-concept thriller" and the first part of the "Click Shankar universe" will have "a perfect blend of action, humor & heart."

Context Why does this story matter?

Mohan is a well-known director in the Tamil cinema industry.

His skills were shown in full display in the blockbuster Maari franchise, and the romantic comedy Kadhalil Sodhappuvadhu Yeppadi, starring Siddharth and Amala Paul.

And now that he is entering Bollywood with this film (whose description sounds promising), we can expect nothing less than a taut thriller, which is anyway the director's specialty.

Details Film's plot and central character

Click Shankar will reportedly revolve around a cop named Shankar Rebeiro and his photographic memory. He never forgets a taste, sight, smell, sound, or feeling. And this is because he has a condition, Hyperthymesia. "Unraveling the mystery, will be a one-of-a-kind lead character - a witty yet troubled inspector who remembers everything, that is both a boon and curse for him," said the makers.

Update What did Mohan say of the project?

"This film needed a unique vision for its treatment with the protagonist being an original, one-of-a-kind character. An amalgamation of something deep, dark & edgy being wrapped with humor to keep the audience guessing and at the edge of their seats till the end," said Mohan. Binky Mendez and the filmmaker will pen its story and screenplay. Details about cast aren't out yet.

Quote 'Character driven franchise,' says Junglee Pictures

"The concept of Click Shankar originated from within the Junglee Pictures' creative team as a character driven franchise," said Junglee Pictures CEO Amrita Pandey. "Binky's distinctive writing expertise on the story and screenplay along with Balaji's mastery of commercial sensibilities and well-defined mass appeal have enhanced the narrative of this film. More importantly, there is heart to this thriller genre," she further added.