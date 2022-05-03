Entertainment

Met Gala 2022: 5 best dresses that justified 'gilded glamor'

Written by Shreya Mukherjee May 03, 2022, 10:51 am 2 min read

Met Gala 2022: Here are five best dressed attendees

As the biggest fashion night out aka the Met Gala unfolded in New York, we saw top celebrities doing justice to the "gilded glamor" dress code. While many failed to impress or graced the red carpet with lukewarm looks, some left an indelible mark. Deepika Padukone may not have attended the event, but Indians still had a strong presence. Here are five best-dressed attendees.

#1 Kim Kardashian

We'll start with Kim Kardashian, one of the last celebrities to arrive on the carpet. She displayed immense commitment as she wore Marilyn Monroe's golden sheer dress that the Hollywood icon had worn during her "Happy Birthday" performance for then-President John F. Kennedy. KimK wore the original for a few minutes and changed into a replica so as to not damage the original.

#2 Blake Lively

Next up, we have another Met Gala regular, actor Blake Lively, who's also a co-host this year. She pulled a Lady Gaga as her shimmering metallic gown with a copper train unfurled like the petals of a flower on the stairs. The Versace dress spread out to reveal a second teal cape. Lorraine Schwartz-designed tiara—paying homage to the Statue of Liberty—completed her look.

#3 Gigi Hadid

Isn't it a relief when celebrities actually abide by the theme of the year? Well, model Gigi Hadid not only followed but aced the theme: In America: An Anthology of Fashion. Hadid donned a crimson red jumpsuit and billowing puffer from Versace and looked elegant as well as comfortable. With her hair tied in a bun, leather pants added oomph to the monochromatic look.

#4 Nicki Minaj

Rapper Nicki Minaj went black and bold with her appearance. Decked in Burberry, she had a chic look going on with her leather baseball hat and pants, aided with an oversized belt. And, a feathered, ruffled gown with a sheer dotted yoke on top of it gave it all the elegance and charisma the outfit needed. It was the amalgamation of casual and stylish.

#5 Natasha Poonawalla

We'll conclude with the Indian regular who showcased Indian craftsmanship on the international stage, businesswoman-cum-philanthropist, Natasha Poonawalla. Going louder and bolder than her last appearances, Poonawalla wore a Sabyasachi couture sari and trail embroidered with silk floss thread. It was embellished with bevel beads, semi-precious stones, and applique printed velvet. Paired with a Schiaparelli hand-forged metal bustier, Poonawalla was styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania.