After a host of music artists complained about how they were snubbed from this year's Grammy Awards nomination, Bruno Mars came up with a post that might anger some but at the same time, tries to lighten up the tense atmosphere. Notably, Drake and a few others have hit back at the awards saying that Black artists were ignored yet again.

Troll like a king What did Mars post?

In the post, Mars can be seen pointing at the camera, flashing a smile with the caption: If you don't release music, you can't lose any Grammys. #ThinkAboutIt A couple of days after posting this message that clearly has nothing to do with music, the post has received over 2.7 million likes. Let's look at what exactly unraveled after the nominations were announced.

Instagram Post But, first here is his Instagram post

Stars unhappy Why is everyone angry with the Grammys, though?

The Weeknd released one of the most famous pop songs of this year titled Blinding Lights, which didn't receive a single nomination. This prompted the artist to tweet, "The Grammys remain corrupt. You owe me, my fans and the industry transparency." Drake suggested it's time the Grammys are replaced with something new as it has regularly ignored Black artists.

What is his problem? Nicki Minaj and Justin Bieber aren't happy as well

Further, Nicki Minaj also posted how Bon Iver was chosen over her for best new artist in 2012 despite having seven songs atop the Billboard. Justin Bieber uploaded a rather detailed post explaining why his album Changes deserved a nomination in the R&B category and not the pop category. However, he did not forget to thank the awards for recognizing his work.

Decoding the troll Now, what did Mars really imply?