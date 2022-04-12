Entertainment

Who is Sam Asghari, 'husband' of pop star Britney Spears?

Written by Yvonne Jacob Apr 12, 2022, 07:32 pm 2 min read

Britney Spears and her "husband," actor Sam Asghari announced their first pregnancy on Tuesday. While this is the singer's first child after her 14-year-long conservatorship ended in November last year, overall, it is her third pregnancy and Asghari's first. "I am having a baby," she exulted in her post shared on Instagram. So, while we congratulate the couple, let's explore about Asghari.

Development Asghari shared a symbolic painting and expressed his excitement

After the pregnancy news was shared by Spears, Asghari also took to Instagram to share his happiness through a symbolic photo. His caption read, "Marriage and kids are a natural part of a strong relationship filled with love and respect. Fatherhood is something i've always looked forward to and i don't take lightly. It's the most important job i'll ever do."

Recap When Asghari met Britney for the first time

Asghari is a 28-year-old Iranian actor and personal trainer. He first met Spears in 2016 when he co-starred in the music video for her single Slumber Party. Sources reveal that Asghari was excited to get to "meet one of the biggest artists of all time," and that he "had butterflies" when he was signed up to co-star in the music video.

Information Asghari's on-screen appearances and rest

Asghari has appeared in The Doctors and the movie Can You Keep a Secret? (2019). One of the jobs he did before acting was rolling sushi for quinceañeras (celebration of a girl's fifteenth birthday), reports said. In fact, sushi is his and Spears's common favorite.

Past Know about Asghari's roots

Born in Tehran, Iran, Asghari is the youngest among the four siblings. When he was 12, he shifted to the US with his father. "I had to leave my friends and family, and I knew I was never coming back," he had said once. In his high school, he played football and later took part in a football program at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Relationship Asghari had protested against Spears's conservatorship

The couple is extremely reticent about their private lives and relationship. We get their only glimpse in their workout videos. But, Asghari did speak out against Spears's father Jamie Spears last year in February while protesting against her conservatorship. "I have zero respect for someone trying to control our relationship and constantly throwing obstacles in our way," he had said via an Instagram Story.