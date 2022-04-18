Entertainment

'HIT: The First Case'- Rajkummar Rao-Sanya Malhotra wrap up shooting

Written by Yvonne Jacob Apr 18, 2022

'HIT: The First Case' releases on May 20 (Photo credit: Twitter/@taran_adarsh)

It's a wrap for HIT: The First Case! Actor Rajkummar Rao took to Instagram to share a photo of a clapboard and inform about the update. The suspense thriller stars him and Sanya Malhotra in the lead. As of now, there is no change in the film's release date that stands at May 20, 2022, competing with Dhaakad, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, among others.

Context Why does this story matter?

HIT: The First Case is a Hindi remake of a 2020 Telugu movie by the same name.

Sailesh Kolanu, who had helmed the original, is also directing this version. The Telugu film featured Vishwak Sen and Ruhani Sharma and was a huge hit.

So, the Hindi HIT has a lot at stake.

Also, this marks Rao-Malhotra's maiden collaboration where they would share the screen.

Information What roles are Rao, Malhotra playing?

In the original, Sen portrayed a police officer who works in HIT (Homicide Intervention Team) of the Telangana Crime Investigation Department, while Sharma is a forensic official, who gets kidnapped. Rao and Malhotra are likely to essay these roles in the Hindi version. Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar via T-Series, Dil Raju, and Kuldeep Rathore are backing the upcoming film.

Apart from Rao, T-Series and Malhotra also announced about the shooting completion. "It has been an amazing journey, can't wait to bring you this mystery thriller, HIT - The First Case (sic)," she wrote. The Bollywood actor (Dangal, Photograph) had said earlier that she "really liked the concept of the film. It is a very interesting and intriguing story that deserves a mass audience."

Statement What did Rao tell of the film?

"When I saw HIT, I instantly connected with it. It's an engaging story, relevant in today's environment. As an actor, I am always on the look out to play characters I haven't explored," Rao said. The actor will next feature in Mr and Mrs Mahi, co-starring Janhvi Kapoor. He last seen in Badhaai Do alongside Bhumi Pednekar Meanwhile, Malhotra's last release was Love Hostel.