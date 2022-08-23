Entertainment

Box office: Nikhil Siddhartha's 'Karthikeya 2' outperforms Taapsee Pannu's 'Dobaaraa'

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Aug 23, 2022, 09:33 pm 2 min read

'Karthikeya 2' was released on August 13.

Actor Nikhil Siddhartha's latest Telugu film Karthikeya 2 refuses to slow down at the box office! What started as a film with minimal buzz has now become an unstoppable force as it is outperforming all other films at the BO, including Taapsee Pannu's Dobaaraa, which was released a week after Karthikeya 2. Read on to learn more about these films' box office collections.

Released on August 13, Karthikeya 2 started its show with slow business.

With positive word-of-mouth reviews, however, it started to attract more audiences, and eventually, its number of shows also increased.

Not only in the Telugu belt, but the dubbed Hindi version of the film also started performing later, beating biggies like Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan, and now Dobaaraa.

Details 'Karthikeya 2's box office collection so far

Karthikeya 2 's Hindi version is reportedly inching closer to the Rs. 20cr mark. It has fetched Rs. 16.30cr so far after just 10 days of release, and the film is expected to witness even more footfalls over the weekend. Overall, the movie's 10-day worldwide collection stands at Rs. 74.2cr, per Sacnilk. Directed by Chandoo Mondeti, the Karthikeya (2014) sequel co-stars Anupama Parameshwaran.

Information 'Dobaaraa' struggles despite positive reviews

Starring Taapsee Pannu in the lead, Dobaaraa, directed by Anurag Kashyap, received good reviews from fans and critics. Released on Friday (August 19), Dobaaraa managed to collect only Rs. 3.37cr by Day 4. Trade pundits also believe that the film has miles to go before touching the Rs. 5cr mark. On the brighter side, Dobaaraa is performing better than Pannu's previous outing Shabaash Mithu.

Speculation Will 'Liger's release affect 'Karthikeya 2's business?

Meanwhile, Vijay Deverakonda's Liger is gearing up for release on August 25. The film's pre-release buzz is strong and is witnessing a tremendously positive response from fans. Also starring Ananya Panday, Liger is directed by Puri Jagannadh. It was shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu, and its dubbed versions will be released in languages like Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada, too.