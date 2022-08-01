Entertainment

Happy birthday, Taapsee Pannu! Looking at actor's 5 upcoming projects

Taapsee Pannu turned 35 on August 1. Happy birthday!

Taapsee Pannu is known in the industry for wearing her heart on her sleeve and never mincing her words, no matter what the situation may be. An actor who has made her mark not only in Hindi cinema but also in Tamil and Telugu industries, her career has been on a consistent upward trajectory. On her 35th birthday, let's look at her upcoming films.

#1 'Dobaaraa'

Anurag Kashyap recently unveiled the trailer of his upcoming directorial venture Dobaaraa, starring Pannu, Pavail Gulati, and Saswata Chatterjee. The film is a Hindi adaptation of the 2018 time-travel thriller Mirage, which featured Alvaro Morte (Money Heist). The film has been penned by Nihit Bhave (Choked) and will be the third collaboration between Kashyap and Pannu. It will hit theaters on August 19.

#2 'Wo Ladki Hai Kahaan'

Helmed by Arshad Syed, Wo Ladki Hai Kahaan will star Pannu, Prateik Babbar, and Pratik Gandhi. Though the makers haven't yet revealed any plot details or the release date, expectations from this investigative comedy are high due to Syed's impressive body of work. Notably, he has been a writer on multiple successful projects such as Breathe: Into the Shadows and Adaalat.

#3 'Haseen Dilruba' sequel

Although it hasn't been officially announced, the sequel seems all but confirmed. Mid-Day recently reported, "Writer Kanika Dhillon is toying with the idea of picking up the narrative from where the first part ended." Speaking about the development, Pannu said, "All I can say at this point is that I can't deny [the news]." To recall, Haseen Dilruba dropped on Netflix in 2021.

#4 'Dunki'

One of the most ambitious films of her career so far, Dunki is special for Pannu since it will mark her first collaboration with superstar Shah Rukh Khan. Slated for a December 22, 2023, release, Dunki is helmed by ace filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani (Sanju, 3 Idiots) and is his maiden collaboration with King Khan. The film is based on the issue of illegal immigration.

#5 'Blurr'

Blurr seems to be in the same league as Pannu's Looop Lapeta and Game Over. Based on the horror thriller Julia's Eyes, Blurr will chronicle the story of a woman who investigates her sister's death while simultaneously battling her own vision loss. It is helmed by Ajay Bahl (Section 375, The Ladykiller) and also stars Gulshan Devaiah. It also marks Pannu's foray into production.