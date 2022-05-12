Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan begins shooting for Rajkumar Hirani's 'Dunki'

May 12, 2022

SRK and Rajkumar Hirani to team up for first time in 'Dunki'

Shah Rukh Khan's highly anticipated film with Rajkumar Hirani, Dunki, has begun rolling. We came to know this after a picture featuring the duo on the film's set went viral online. An immigration drama, the project was announced in April and it will mark the first collaboration between Hirani and Khan. The film will hit theaters in December 2023, eyeing a Christmas release.

Context Why does this story matter?

SRK's last release was the 2018 romance Zero. Hence, fans have been waiting to see him back in action for a while.

Since Hirani has churned out smashing successes such as the Munna Bhai franchise and 3 Idiots, his association with Khan will grab eyeballs.

The movie is based on the concept of "Donkey Flight," which is an illegal method to enter a country.

Twitter Post This picture from 'Dunki' sets went viral recently

Announcement How did SRK announce this project?

Last month, King Khan triggered a social media storm while announcing the project. Tagging the PK director on Twitter and Instagram, he mentioned that it was an honor for him to finally collaborate with Hirani. SRK's Red Chillies Entertainment is co-producing Dunki. Marking many firsts, Taapsee Pannu will be sharing screen space with Khan for the first time in this film.

Did you know? Read more about Hirani-SRK's missed associations

Though this is the first time the actor-director duo will be working together, there have been occasions when their association almost materialized. Hirani had initially offered Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. and 3 Idiots to the Swades actor, but the roles eventually went to Sanjay Dutt and Aamir Khan, respectively. Now that this dream alliance is finally happening, our excitement is definitely through the roof!

Know more What else is Khan working on?

SRK has the eagerly awaited Pathaan in the pipeline, which reunites him with his Om Shanti Om and Happy New Year co-star Deepika Padukone. John Abraham also has a pivotal role in this film helmed by Siddharth Anand (Bang Bang, War, Anjaana Anjaani). Ashutosh Rana and Dimple Kapadia have also been cast. Reportedly, it will be released in three languages: Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil.