Pankaj Tripathi's 'Sherdil: The Pilibhit Saga' to release in June

Written by Yvonne Jacob May 12, 2022, 04:25 pm 2 min read

Pankaj Tripathi stars in Srijit Mukherji's 'Sherdil: The Pilibhit Saga' (Photo credit: Twitter/@TripathiiPankaj)

Pankaj Tripathi will headline Srijit Mukherji's Sherdil: The Pilibhit Saga. The film is touted to be a "dark humor laced satire" that will revolve around the real "tragic practices" that take place in villages at the border of the Pilibhit Tiger Reserve. First looks were also shared by the makers on Wednesday. Sherdil: The Pilibhit Saga is scheduled for a June 24 theatrical release.

Sherdil: The Pilibhit Saga is written and directed by Mukherji, who is a five-time National Film Awards-winning filmmaker.

His previous Bengali titles Autograph (2010), Jaatishwar (2014), Chotushkone (2015), and Ek Je Chilo Raja (2019) among others, were some of his critically acclaimed films.

We can expect him to hit the mark with Sherdil: The Pilibhit Saga, too, which marks Mukherji's second Hindi feature.

The synopsis described the film as "an insightful story about the adverse effects of urbanization, man-animal conflict, and poverty leading to a bizarre practice in a village that resides on the edge of a forest." "It takes great courage to sacrifice one's life to save the family and my film revolves around this heroism with a focus on man [and] nature conflict," stated Mukherji.

Tripathi (Mirzapur) took to his social media to share several first look pictures from the upcoming film. The photos featured Tripathi's co-stars Neeraj Kabi and Sayani Gupta who will play prominent roles. His caption read, "Sherdil - The Pilibhit Saga produced by T-Series, Reliance Entertainment and directed by 5 times National Award-winning filmmaker Srijit Mukherji, set for a June 24th release. #SHERDIL (sic)."

Bhushan Kumar, T-Series Film, and Reliance Entertainment will be presenting the film. Sherdil: The Pilibhit Saga will be bankrolled under the banner of Match Cut Productions. Speaking about the venture, the director said, "This subject is really close to my heart." "I hope it will ignite the same emotions with the audiences regarding various social issues in our society."