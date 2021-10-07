Hrithik Roshan writes for Aryan Khan, 'Own everything you experience'

Hrithik Roshan supports Aryan Khan

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan has come out in support of Shah Rukh Khan's son as he penned a heartfelt note for Aryan Khan on Instagram. The son of the megastar was arrested, along with several others, on Saturday by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) after a surprise raid was conducted in the Cordelia Cruises' Empress ship on that day. He's still in NCB custody.

'In time, I promise you, It's gonna make sense'

In his long emotional note, Roshan told Aryan, "Own everything you experience. They're your gifts. Trust me. In time, when you connect the dots... I promise you, It's gonna make sense." While the star kid is getting support from many of his father's colleagues, some aren't on the same page. Kangana Ranaut weighed in on the matter soon after Roshan posted his message.

Kangana Ranaut attacked Bollywood for supporting Aryan Khan

Ranaut, in an Instagram Story, stated, "Now all Mafia Pappu coming to Aryan Khan's defense.... We make mistakes but we mustn't glorify them ... I trust this will give him perspective and also make him realize consequences of his actions." "It's good not to gossip about someone when they vulnerable but it's criminal to make them feel that they did no wrong," she added.

Other Bollywood stars who lend their support to SRK

Meanwhile, not just Roshan, many Bollywood biggies have spoken in favor of Shah Rukh Khan's son. Actors such as Salman Khan, Anushka Sharma, Rani Mukerji, Kajol, Deepika Padukone have reportedly contacted the DDLJ actor to show their support during this tough time. Pooja Bhatt, Suniel Shetty, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, Hansal Mehta, Roshan's ex-wife Sussanne Khan and even Shashi Tharoor have spoken for Khan and family.

Roshan to play 'Raavan' in cinematic version of epic Ramayana?

