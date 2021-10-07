Madhur Bhandarkar extending Satyajit Ray's 'Apu' trilogy, bringing us 'Avijatrik'

Madhur Bhandarkar's to present Bengali film 'Avijatrik'

Bollywood filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar is all set to present his debut upcoming Bengali movie Avijatrik. And reports suggest that makers have also locked the release date for this much-anticipated film. Written and directed by Subhrajit Mitra, the drama is slated to hit the theaters on November 26 this year. It stars Arjun Chakrabarty, Sabyasachi Chakraborty, Arpita Chatterjee and Ditipriya Roy in the lead roles.

Project

Film marks Bhandarkar's debut in Bengali movie industry

Avijatrik has been backed by Gaurang Jalan and Bhandarkar under the banner of Gaurang Films and Bhandarkar Entertainment. This venture marks the Chandni Bar filmmaker's new beginning in the Bengali film industry as a producer. Earlier, as a producer he had bankrolled Fashion, which starred Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Kangana Ranaut. Indu Sarkar, Calendar Girls and Heroine are some of his other produced films.

Story

What will 'Avijatrik' deal with?

Avijatrik is a sequel to the classic Apu Trilogy, directed by Satyajit Ray. It will focus on the characters or/and plots that were not dealt with by the Academy Award winner in his three films, such as the "sublime bond" of a father (Apu) and his six-year-old son named Kajol. The film's plot will take off after the conclusion of the famed trilogy.

Twitter Post

MADHUR BHANDARKAR'S FIRST BENGALI FILM GETS A RELEASE DATE... #Bengali film #Avijatrik - which marks #MadhurBhandarkar's foray into #Bengali cinema - to release in *cinemas* on 26 Nov 2021... Directed by #SubhrajitMitra... Produced by Gaurang Films and #MadhurBhandarkar. pic.twitter.com/ECq3GnJFyt — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 7, 2021

Information

This film will be a classic 'black and white' movie

This movie has been filmed in black and white to retain the authenticity of Kolkata in the 1940s and also Ray's theme in the Apu films. Talking about it, Bhandarkar said, "As a director and a film buff, I have been a great admirer and fan of Satyajit Ray, and the journey of Apu always fascinated me." Bickram Ghosh has given the original score.

Details

Bhandarkar's next is 'India Lockdown,' his 15th venture

Apart from this, Bhandarkar is also busy with his 15th film, India Lockdown, shooting of which got wrapped up in March. The film stars Prateik Babbar, Shweta Basu Prasad, Sai Tamhankar, Prakash Belawadi and Aahana Kumra in pivotal roles. The Dil Toh Baccha Hai Ji helmer also expressed that he is likely to direct a comedy film after the completion of his lockdown drama.