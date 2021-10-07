Kajol, Revathy collaborating for real-life inspired film, 'The Last Hurrah'

Kajol and Revathy to work together in 'The Last Hurrah'

Kajol, who last seen in trilingual Netflix film Tribhanga, has signed a new film, The Last Hurrah. It will be directed by ace actor-filmmaker Revathy, whom we last saw in Navarasa, opposite Prakash Raj, and Vijay Sethupathi. Confirming the news, the 47-year-old actress expressed her excitement and further said on Twitter that the film has a "heartwarming story." This is their first collaboration.

The film is currently in the pre-production stage

Under the banner of Blive Productions and Take 23 Studios Production, the film will be backed by Suuraj Sinngh and Shraddha Agrawal. Reportedly, the story of The Last Hurrah revolves around "an exemplary mother, Sujata, who battled the most challenging situations one can ever face with a smile". Written by Sammeer Arora, The Last Hurrah is currently in the pre-production phase.

'I heard the story, I could instantly connect with Sujata'

Talking about this project, the Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge actress said, "When I heard the story of The Last Hurrah, I could instantly connect with Sujata and I thought her journey was incredibly inspiring. It's a beautiful journey and it deserves to be shared." She emphasized that Revathy directing her "for this story gives me more strength to play Sujata and showcase her strengths."

'Kajol was the first person who came to our mind'

Revathy, who has made National Award-winning film Mitr, My Friend and Phir Milenge, said that Kajol was the apt pick for this role. "Sujata's journey in The Last Hurrah is extremely close to my heart. It's not only relatable but also inspiring. When Suuraj, Shraddha and I were discussing this film, Kajol was the first person who came to our mind," the 55-year-old said.

Kajol's OTT debut 'Tribhanga' was well-received by critics, viewers

On the work front, Kajol's OTT debut, Tribhanga, was well-received by critics and viewers. Tanvi Azmi and Mithila Palkar were her co-stars in the film that was directed by Renuka Shahane. On the big screen, she was last seen in the historical action film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, alongside her husband Ajay Devgn. Meanwhile, The Last Hurrah will go on floors soon.