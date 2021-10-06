Vikram Bhatt, Shwetambari Soni's marriage is not a secret anymore!

Vikram Bhatt and his second wife Shwetambari Soni

Vikram Bhatt is now a married man! The Raaz director has tied the knot with Shwetambari Soni, sister of Dada Saheb Phalke Award and IIFA Award winner Namrata Soni. This news surfaced when he posted a photo today featuring the two of them to wish her birthday. Notably, Bhatt was earlier married to Aditi Bhatt, which broke due to his affair with Sushmita Sen.

'The only one that stole my heart away,' says Bhatt

To mark his wife's birthday, Bhatt penned a beautiful message on social media. "You turned me inside out. And you showed me what life was about Only you. The only one that stole my heart away," the 52-year-old wrote tagging his partner on Instagram. As per some sources, their wedding took place in September last year when COVID-19 pandemic was at its peak.

Namrata had shared many of Soni's photos on Instagram

So far, we only know that Soni is an art connoisseur and Namrata's sister. Interestingly, the make-up artist had shared some of Soni's wedding photos on Instagram and captioned, "Nothing would ever do justice in describing just how beautiful my sister looked that day." She also posted two such photos a week back and wrote, "In the sea of brides, I found my favourite!"

Mahesh Bhatt had predicted this won't stay concealed for long

Veteran filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt has also confirmed the news of his nephew's secret marriage. He revealed that Bhatt tied the knot with Soni in September last year amid the COVID-19 lockdown and wanted to keep it a secret. But that's when the ace filmmaker said to his nephew, "This is the age of invasive media, be sure your marriage won't stay hidden for long."

In February, both the Bhatts joined hands for 'Cold'

On the career front, Bhatt recently helmed Hina Khan-led psychological thriller Hacked, which was released in 2020. He also was behind Bisaat, a web series that dropped on MX Player. In February, he joined hands with his uncle (Mahesh) for an upcoming horror film titled Cold, starring Akshay Oberoi and Anisha Pahuja. It will be written by the Sadak director and Suhrita Sen Gupta.