Shubman Gill hammers his 4th Test century versus England: Stats

Indian Test skipper Shubman Gill has brought up a valiant century on Day 1 of the 2nd Test versus England at Edgbaston, Birmingham. Gill walked in to the crease just before lunch with India on 95/2. He batted well in the 2nd session and formed a solid partnership alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal as India went to tea on 182/3. Gill, who was on 42 at tea, got to his century in the 3rd session as India are closing in on 300.

Stands Three crucial partnerships for Gill Gill added 66 runs alongside Jaiswal for the 3rd wicket as India did reasonably well in the 2nd session. After Jaiswal's dismissal on 87, Rishabh Pant joined Gill and the two added 47 runs. Pant played a loose shot and held out before India lost Nitish Reddy to be reduced to 211/5 in the 62nd over. Thereafter, veteran Ravindra Jadeja joined Gill and the two have added a fifty-plus stand.

Knock A solid effort from Gill It has been a top effort from Gill's blade. This knock has witnessed India's Test skipper be patient. He has worked hard and hit the occasional boundaries when England erred. Notably, Gill has faced close to 200 balls to highlight his presence. He has managed to hold his fort from one end and play sensible cricket. In between, Gill also received treatment from the physio on his lower back.

Numbers Gill slams his 7th ton in Tests This is Gill's 7th century in Test cricket. He also owns 7 fifties. As per ESPNcricinfo, Gill now owns 4 Test tons against England (50s: 3). Overall, Gill has over 2,140 runs in Tests at 38-plus average. Notably, 900-plus of his runs have come in away matches (home of opposition). He has three tons and 2 fifties in away Tests. It's also his 2nd ton in SENA nations.

Do you know? 2nd ton of the series for Gill Earlier in the first Test held at Headingley, Leeds, Gill smashed 147 runs in the 1st innings. It was a record-breaking ton on his captaincy debut. He fell for a score of 4 in India's 2nd outing in the contest.