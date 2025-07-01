'One of the best': England's Harry Brook hails Rishabh Pant

Ahead of the second Test match between England and India at Edgbaston, Birmingham, star English batter Harry Brook has heaped praise on Indian wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant . Brook called Pant one of the best batters in the world. The two players had a major role to play during the first Test at Headingley, Leeds, where Pant scored two centuries while Brook fell just short of his ton with a score of 99 in his first innings.

Test prowess Pant's impact in Test cricket Despite his inconsistency in white-ball cricket, Pant has been a force to reckon with in the longest format of the game. Since returning from a long injury layoff, he has scored three centuries in Tests, breaking MS Dhoni's record for most centuries by an Indian wicket-keeper. His aggressive batting style has made him a key player for Team India and a nightmare for English bowlers on their tour.

Player admiration 'He is an awesome player': Brook on Pant Brook was all praise for Pant's performance in Leeds, where he scored 134 and 118 runs in the first and second innings respectively. "He is an awesome player. I enjoyed watching him bat. He's an eye-catcher; everyone turns on the television when he bats," Brook told The Hindu. "In my opinion, he is one of the best batters in the world."

Match impact Despite India's loss, Pant rose in ICC rankings Despite Pant's stellar centuries, England managed to pull off a record run chase in the fourth innings, successfully chasing down a 371-run target. The win gave them a series lead. However, Pant's recent performances have seen him rise one place to seventh in the latest International Cricket Council (ICC) Rankings for Test batters. He is now the second-highest ranked Indian batter after Yashasvi Jaiswal who is ranked fourth.