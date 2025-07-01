Nathan Lyon eyes another World Test Championship title: Details 

Australia's veteran spinner Nathan Lyon has expressed his desire to continue playing and help his team clinch a second ICC World Test Championship title. The 37-year-old was instrumental in Australia's maiden victory in the World Test Championship Final against India in 2023. However, he also witnessed his team's defeat against South Africa at Lord's last month. Despite recently handing over the duty of leading Australia's victory song to keeper Alex Carey, Lyon isn't thinking about retirement anytime soon.

Future goals Goals for the upcoming years Lyon has a lot on his bucket list, with away series wins in India and England, along with another World Test Championship title. "I've always said I want to win away in India. I want to win away in England," said Lyon as quoted by the ICC. "But another World Test Championship Final would be on my cards for sure." The spinner also emphasized the importance of taking one match at a time.

Wicket milestones Lyon focused on becoming greatest Lyon has so far taken 556 Test wickets, the third-most for an Australian bowler after Shane Warne (708) and Glenn McGrath (563). With two Tests remaining in the West Indies this month and a visit from England later this year, Lyon could soon surpass McGrath's tally. However, he is not focused on becoming Australia's greatest wicket-taker but wants to win Test matches for his team. "Warney's a long way away," Lyon said.