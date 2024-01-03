Pat Cummins scripts history with third successive Test fifer

By Gaurav Tripathi 12:35 pm Jan 03, 202412:35 pm

Cummins claimed his fourth Test fifer against Pakistan (Source: X/@ICC)

Australian skipper Pat Cummins ran through Pakistan's batting line-up once again as he claimed his third successive fifer in the ongoing series. He tormented Pakistan's batters in the first innings of the third and final Test in Sydney. Notably, he returned with twin five-wicket hauls in the preceding Boxing Day Test in Melbourne. Here we look at his stats.

A fine spell from Cummins

Cummins made his first strike in the 11th over as he dismissed the talismanic Babar Azam (26) for the third time in this series. He soon got the better of Saud Shakeel (5). While he also stopped Mohammad Rizwan (88) from getting a century, tail-enders Sajid Khan (15) and Hasan Ali (0) were his other victims. His 5/61 (18 overs) restricted Pakistan to 313/10.

First Australian skipper with three successive Test fifers

As per HOWSTAT, Cummins became the first Aussie skipper to claim three successive Test fifers. Overall, he became the fourth Australian bowler to claim as many or more successive Test five-wicket hauls in this century. He has joined Shane Warne (4 in 2004), Stuart MacGill (3 in 2003), Mitchell Starc (3 in 2016), and Nathan Lyon (3 in 2017).

Joint-third fastest Aussie to complete 250 Test scalps

The second Test saw Cummins become the joint-third fastest Aussie to complete 250 wickets in the format. He accomplished the milestone in 57 Tests, equaling Mitchell Johnson. Dennis Lillee (48), Warne (55), and Glenn McGrath (55) are the only Aussies to reach the milestone faster. Cummins's teammate and partner-in-crime Starc took 59 games to get the landmark.

A look at his overall numbers

Cummins now owns 12 five-wicket hauls in Tests. Eight of his five-wicket hauls have come on home soil. Overall, he has raced to 257 scalps in 58 Test at an average of 22.13. The tally includes two match 10-wicket hauls. Notably, 146 of his wickets have come in Australia. Against Pakistan, he has raced to 38 scalps in eight games, averaging 19.23 (5W: 4).