Presenting bowlers with best averages in ODI World Cups

Sports

By Gaurav Tripathi 02:39 pm Oct 30, 202302:39 pm

Two Indians feature on this list (Source: X/@ICC)

Mohammed Shami's thunderous spell helped India decimate England by 100 runs in Match 29 of the 2023 Cricket World Cup. Shami claimed 4/22 from seven overs. Notably, he claimed a fifer in India's preceding outing against New Zealand. The pacer has truly been a menace in ODI WCs. Here we decode the top-five bowlers with the best averages in WCs (Minimum: 25 wickets).

McGrath occupies the fifth spot

Australian legend Glenn McGrath remains the only bowler to have taken over 70 wickets in ODI World Cups. He finished his WC career with 71 wickets in 39 games, averaging a remarkable 18.19. The tally includes two fifers with 7/15 being his best figures. His tally of 26 wickets in the 2007 edition is the second-most for any bowler in an ODI WC.

Bumrah also features on the list

Shami's partner-in-crime and pace sensation Jasprit Bumrah has also enjoyed a remarkable ride in ODI WCs. He has raced to 32 wickets across 15 games in the competition at just 18.18. His economy rate of 4.22 in the current time is nothing but stellar (4W: 2). With 18 wickets at 20.61, he was India's highest wicket-taker in the 2019 WC.

Lee is the other Aussie on the list

McGrath's long-time teammate Brett Lee is the other Aussie on this list. One of the fastest bowlers to have graced the game, Lee finished his WC career with 35 wickets across 17 games at 17.97. His tally includes a couple of four-wicket hauls and a solitary fifer. Lee enjoyed his best WC campaign in the 2003 event. He returned with 22 scalps at 17.90.

Bond holds the second position

Former New Zealand paceman Shane Bond finds the number-two spot on this list. Having played 16 WC games, he returned with 30 scalps at a stellar 17.26. The tally includes a fifer. 17 of Bond's wickets came in the 2003 edition, wherein he averaged 17.94. His 6/23 against Australia in 2003 are the best World Cup figures in a losing cause.

Shami boasts the best bowling average

While no other bowler boasts a WC bowling average of even 15, Shami has an average of 14.07 in this regard. In just 13 matches, he has raced to 40 wickets. He has four four-wicket hauls and a couple of fifers in the tournament. Australia's Mitchell Starc is the only other bowler with six four-plus wicket hauls in ODI WCs.