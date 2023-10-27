Aiden Markram races past 2,000 ODI runs: Key stats

By Gaurav Tripathi 08:58 pm Oct 27, 202308:58 pm

The star batter has been in sublime form lately (Source: X/@ICC)

Star South African batter Aiden Markram has completed 2,000 runs in ODI cricket. He reached the milestone with a compact half-century against Pakistan in match number 26 of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in Chennai. Markram entered the game, requiring 70 runs to get the mark. The star batter has been solid in a 271-run chase. Here we look at his stats.

20th SA batter to get the milestone

Markram is now the 20th batter to complete 2,000 ODI runs for South Africa, reaching the milestone in 58 innings. Only six Proteas batters have accomplished the milestone faster than him. Making his ODI debut in 2017, Markram averages over 37 in the format with his strike rate being just under 100. The tally includes 10 fifties and three tons.

Second-fastest World Cup ton

SA's tournament opener against Sri Lanka saw Markram smash the fastest-ever ODI World Cup ton, off 49 balls. His 106 powered SA to the highest-ever WC total (428/5). He broke the record held by Ireland's Kevin O'Brien, who got to a ton from 50 balls versus England in 2011. Australia's Glenn Maxwell recently overtook Markram with a 40-ball hundred against the Netherlands.

Most ODI runs for South Africa in 2023

Courtesy of this knock, Markram has become the first Proteas batter to accomplish 900 ODI runs in 2023. The right-handed dasher has truly been on a roll this year as his average and strike rate read over 60 and 120, respectively. Playing his 17th ODI this year, Markram has touched the 50-run mark eight times. All his three ODI tons have come in 2023.

3rd SA player to amass 300-plus runs in 2023 WC

As per ESPNcricinfo, Markram has become the 3rd South African player to surpass 300 runs in the ongoing World Cup. Quinton de Kock leads the runs tally in this World Cup with 431 runs. Heinrich Klaasen owns 300 runs as well.