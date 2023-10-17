Kagiso Rabada completes 150 ODI scalps for South Africa: Stats

1/4

Sports 2 min read

Kagiso Rabada completes 150 ODI scalps for South Africa: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 04:29 pm Oct 17, 202304:29 pm

Kagiso Rabada becomes ninth SA pacer with 150 ODI wickets (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabada has completed 150 ODI wickets. The right-arm speedster achieved the milestone in match number 15 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 on Thursday in Dharamsala. Rabada came to the contest versus the Netherlands needing one wicket to achieve the mark. Earlier, the senior cricketer picked figures worth 3/33 in South Africa's 134-run win over Australia.

2/4

Breaking down Rabada's ODI stats

Rabada has clocked 150 ODI scalps in 95 matches for South Africa. In 45 home ODIs, he has 69 scalps at 29.63. In 33 away ODIs (home of opposition), the pacer has clocked 61 wickets at 23.37. Meanwhile, he has raced to 20 wickets in 17 matches at neutral venues. Rabada now owns six four-wicket hauls and two five-wicket hauls.

3/4

Performance of the pacer in World Cup and against Australia

As per ESPNcricinfo, Rabada owns 17 wickets in 12 World Cup games. His career-best bowling figures in the World Cup came against Australia (3/33). Versus the Aussies, Rabada has raced to 30 ODI wickets. He has one four-wicket haul against the Men in Yellow. Meanwhile, Rabada owns 37 ODI scalps in Asia.

4/4

Ninth SA bowler to take 150-plus ODI scalps

Rabada has become the ninth SA bowler with 150 ODI scalps or more. Shaun Pollock leads the chart with 387 wickets. Allan Donald (272), Jacques Kallis (269), Makhaya Ntini (265), Dale Steyn (194), Lance Klusener (192), Morne Morkel (180), and Imran Tahir (173) are ahead.