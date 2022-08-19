Sports

Kagiso Rabada claims his 12th five-wicket haul in Test cricket

Written by Rajdeep Saha Aug 19, 2022, 01:30 pm 2 min read

Kagiso Rabada was in top form for SA (Photo credit: Twitter@ICC)

South Africa speedster Kagiso Rabada was excellent against England in the ongoing first Test at Lord's. Rabada led the show for SA with the ball as the visitors bundled out England for a paltry 165 in the first innings. Rabada claimed a fifer, his 12th in Test cricket. The right-arm pacer will once again look to be a key factor in the second innings.

Do you know? Rabada attains a unique feat at Lord's

As per Opta, Rabada is the 12th different South African bowler to take a five-wicket haul in a Test match at Lord's. He is also the first since Vernon Philander, who achieved the mark in 2012.

ENGvsSA How has the Test panned out?

On a rain-hit first day, England were 116/6 at stumps before being folded for 165 on Day 2. Rabada was pick of the SA bowlers. Anrich Nortje claimed three wickets. In response, SA dominated Day 2 with the bat as well. SA managed 289/7 at stumps, gaining a lead of 124 runs. Sarel Erwee scored a vital 73. Ben Stokes has claimed three scalps.

Wickets Rabada closing in on 250 wickets

Rabada claimed figures worth 5/52 in 19 overs. He has now raced to 248 wickets at an average of 22.16. He has 12 five-wicket hauls with the best of 7/112. On away soil (home of opposition), Rabada has claimed 87 scalps in 24 away matches at 26.24. He has four five-wicket hauls. At home, he has taken 161 wickets at 19.96.

Do you know? Rabada's performance versus England

Versus England, Rabada has taken 57 scalps in 10 matches at 24.45. It was his 4th five-wicket haul. In England, he has taken 21 wickets at 24.14. He claimed his maiden fifer. At home, the fast bowler has clinched 36 scalps at 24.63.

