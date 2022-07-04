Sports

Jasprit Bumrah completes 100 Test wickets (SENA nations): Key stats

Jasprit Bumrah completes 100 Test wickets (SENA nations): Key stats

Written by Parth Dhall Jul 04, 2022, 08:04 pm 2 min read

Bumrah is leading India at Edgbaston (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Indian pace spearhead and stand-in captain Jasprit Bumrah has completed 100 Test wickets in SENA countries (South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia). The right-arm seamer reached the landmark on Day 4 of the ongoing fifth Test against England at Edgbaston. Bumrah is just the sixth Indian to touch the 100-wicket mark in these countries. Interestingly, Bumrah has just 14 Test wickets at home.

Information Bumrah enters an elite club

As stated, Bumrah has become just the sixth Indian to complete 100 Test wickets in SENA countries. He is only behind Anil Kumble (141), Ishant Sharma (130), Zaheer Khan (119), Mohammed Shami (119), and Kapil Dev (117) on the list among Indians.

Record Bumrah scripts his record

Bumrah has taken the most number of wickets by an Indian bowler after the first 30 Tests. He broke the record of Kapil Dev, who scalped 124 wickets in his first 30 games. Mohammed Shami (110) and Javagal Srinath (101) are the only other Indian bowlers to have taken over 100 wickets each in this regard.

Record Bumrah created world record on Day 2

Before taking his milestone wicket, Bumrah created a world record with the bat. The 28-year-old smashed 35 runs in the 84th over bowled by Stuart Broad, the most runs off an over in Tests. The previous record was 28, scored by Brian Lara off R Peterson, Johannesburg 2003, G Bailey off James Anderson, Perth 2013, and Keshav Maharaj off Joe Root, Port Elizabeth 2020.

Bumrah Bumrah is leading Team India

Bumrah is leading Team India in the rescheduled Edgbaston Test in place of Rohit Sharma, who is out with COVID-19. The former is the first pacer since Kapil Dev (1987) to captain India in Test cricket. Rohit had earlier taken over reins from Virat Kohli, who helped India gain a 2-1 lead in the five-match series last year.