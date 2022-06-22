Sports

T20 World Cup: Will Deepak Chahar boast India's pace attack?

Written by Parth Dhall Jun 22, 2022, 05:28 pm 2 min read

Chahar has taken 26 wickets in T20Is (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

In April, Indian pacer Deepak Chahar suffered a back injury that ruled him out of IPL 2022. It was a massive setback for Chahar, who was beginning to cement his spot in India's T20I side. In a recent interview with PTI, Chahar informed that he will take nearly a month more to recover fully. Will he make the cut for the T20 World Cup?

As per PTI, Chahar has looked in "good shape" during his morning session at the National Cricket Academy.

The Indian fast bowler stated that he will miss the impending limited-overs series in the UK.

"I am bowling five overs at one go as per my rehab schedule. I think it will take another four-five weeks for me to get match fit," Chahar told PTI.

Career Chahar averages 22.26 in T20I cricket

Chahar made his T20I debut in July 2018 (vs England at Bristol). The right-arm seamer has represented the Men in Blue in 20 matches so far. He has taken 26 wickets at a remarkable average of 22.26. The tally includes a solitary five-wicket haul. Chahar's last T20I appearance was in February 2022, against West Indies at the Eden Gardens.

Chahar has the best figures by an Indian bowler in T20I cricket. He recorded figures of 6/7 (3.2) against Bangladesh in November 2019. Chahar is one of the two Indian bowlers to have taken a six-wicket haul in the shortest format.