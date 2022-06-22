Sports

2022 Wimbledon: Here is all you need to know

Written by Parth Dhall Jun 22, 2022, 03:28 pm 3 min read

Novak Djokovic will enter as the men's defending champion (Source: Twitter/@Wimbledon)

The 2022 Wimbledon will be underway on June 27 with several top players ready to make their presence felt in the men's and women's singles events. Former world number one Novak Djokovic will enter the grass-court Grand Slam as the defending champion. Meanwhile, Iga Swiatek would be the top seed (women's singles). We present the major details of the grass-court Grand Slam.

Rankings Players will not be awarded ranking points: Here's why

In an unprecedented move, the ATP and WTA had announced that the players will not be awarded ranking points for Wimbledon this year. The decision came following the ban on Russian and Belarusian players by the All England Club over the invasion of Ukraine. WTA chairman and CEO Steve Simon said the All England Club "violated its agreement with the tour".

Details Key details about the tournament

The 135th edition of the Wimbledon Championships will commence on June 27. A total of 128 men and as many women will compete for the singles title. Defending champion Djokovic and Swiatek are the top seeds in the men's and women's singles events. Notably, Ashleigh Barty, who earlier this year retired from tennis, is the defending singles champion (women's singles).

Information When will the draw take place?

As per the ATP, the draw for 2022 Wimbledon (men's) will take place on June 24 (Friday) at 2:30 PM IST. Meanwhile, the draw for women will begin at 4:30 PM IST.

Players Notable players who will be in action

Besides defending champion Djokovic, 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal will compete at 2022 Wimbledon. The latter would eye a third straight Slam title this year. Meanwhile, the 2021 Wimbledon runner-up Matteo Berrettini will also be in action. Casper Ruud, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Carlos Alcaraz, and Felix Auger-Aliassime are the other notable stars. Among women, 23-time major champion Serena Williams has received a wildcard.

Information A look at the schedule

A look at the schedule for 2022 Wimbledon (qualifying round and main draw). Qualifying: June 20-23. Main Draw (men and women): June 27 - July 5. Doubles final: July 9. Singles final: July 10.

Details TV details, live streaming, and prize money

As far as the broadcast is concerned, the Star Sports network will telecast 2022 Wimbledon live in India. Meanwhile, the tournament can be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar. One can also follow the grass-court Slam on Facebook (Wimbledon), Twitter: (@Wimbledon), and Instagram (wimbledon). The prize money for Wimbledon singles champion (both men and women) is £40,350,000. Meanwhile, the doubles winners will receive £540,000 (per team).

Stats Stats and other key numbers

Swiss ace Roger Federer won't feature at Wimbledon for the first time since 1999. He is the most successful man at Wimbledon with eight titles (2003-07, 2009, 2012, 2017). His rival Nadal could become the first man since Bjorn Borg to win the Channel Slam (French Open-Wimbledon double) on three occasions. Serena could become only the second woman to win 100 matches at Wimbledon.