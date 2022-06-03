Sports

2022 French Open final, Swiatek vs Gauff: Statistical preview

2022 French Open final, Swiatek vs Gauff: Statistical preview

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jun 03, 2022, 08:05 pm 3 min read

Gauff will hope to challenge Swiatek for the crown (Photo credit: Twitter/@rolandgarros)

The 2022 French Open sees Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff face each other in the women's singles final on Saturday. Teenage sensation Gauff has reached her maiden Grand Slam final. Swiatek is aiming to win her second Slam title both overall and at Roland Garros. She is also chasing several other feats. Here we present a statistical preview ahead of the final.

Records Gauff has scripted these records by reaching the final

As per WTA Insider, Gauff is the youngest Roland Garros finalist since Kim Clijsters in 2001. She is also the youngest major finalist since Maria Sharapova at 2004 Wimbledon. As per Opta, Gauff is the sixth American player in the Open Era to reach the final without dropping a single set after Andrea Jaeger, Billie Jean King, Chris Evert, Martina Navratilova, and Venus Williams.

Swiatek Swiatek can equal this unique record of Venus

Swiatek has won 34 straight matches, since her round of 16 loss at the Dubai Tennis Championships in February. By beating Daria Kasatkina 6-2, 6-1 in the semis here in Paris, Swiatek now has the joint-second longest streak of this century, equaling Serena Williams (34) in 2013. She can now surpass Serena and equal Venus Williams' record of 35 straight wins set in 2000.

Slams A look at the two players' stats at Grand Slams

Swiatek has a 20-2 win-loss record in Paris and has extended her win-loss tally at Slams (41-11). Besides winning the 2020 French Open, she also reached the quarters here in Paris last year and the semis of the Australian Open in 2022. Gauff has an 11-2 win-loss record in Paris and 24-10 overall. She had reached the quarters in Paris last year.

Do you know? Swiatek posted this feat by reaching the final

As per Opta, by winning her semi-final clash, Swiatek became the first player to reach six-plus finals in the WTA Tour in the first six months of the year since Serena Williams did it in 2013 (seven).

Information Their record in 2022

In 2022, Gauff has a 20-10 win-loss record, whereas Swiatek has claimed a 43-3 win-loss record. Gauff is searching for her maiden title this year. Swiatek has pocketed five successive honors. Swiatek has an 11-1 record at Slams this year. Gauff has a 6-1 record.

Iga's journey Swiatek's journey to the 2022 French Open final

Swiatek beat Lesia Tsurenko in the first round, winning 6-2, 6-0. She overcame Alison Riske 6-0, 6-2 next. In the third round, the 21-year-old star defeated Danka Kovinic 6-3, 7-5. She bounced back in style versus Qinwen Zheng 6-7, 6-0, 6-2. She beat Jessica Pegula in the quarters, winning 6-3, 6-2. In then semis, she downed Kasatkina in straight sets.

Gauff's journey A look at Gauff's journey to the final

Gauff overcame Rebecca Marino in the first round, winning the contest 7-5, 6-0. In the second round, she beat Alison Van Uytvanck 6-1, 7-6. In the third round, Gauff defeated Kaia Kanepi 6-3, 6-4. The fourth round saw Gauff win 6-4, 6-0 versus Elise Mertens. In the quarters, Gauff outclassed Sloane Stephens 7-5, 6-2. In the semis, she beat Martina Trevisan 6-3, 6-1.

Information Swiatek has a 2-0 record against Gauff

Swiatek has a 2-0 record against Gauff in the head-to-head meetings to date. The Polish star overcame Gauff at the 2021 Italian Open and the 2022 Miami Open respectively. Both matches saw Swiatek win in straight sets.