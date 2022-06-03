Sports

2022 French Open: Nadal reaches final as Zverev retires

2022 French Open: Nadal reaches final as Zverev retires

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jun 03, 2022, 10:07 pm 2 min read

Nadal has reached the final of the 2022 French Open (Photo credit: Twitter/@rolandgarros)

After overcoming Novak Djokovic in the quarter-finals of the 2022 French Open, Rafael Nadal has reached the final after Alexander Zverev retired midway in the match. The Spaniard is now a match away to win a record-extending 22 Grand Slams. For Zverev, this was always going to be his biggest battle and he fought valiantly before suffering an injury during the second set.

Heroics 30th final and a 304-41 win-loss record at Slams

Nadal now has a 304-41 win-loss record at Grand Slams, including 111-3 here in Paris. He has reached his 30th Grand Slam final and is only behind Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic (31 each). Nadal, who has a 13-0 win-loss record at Roland Garros finals, is into his 14th summit clash in Paris.

Record Nadal has a 31-2 win-loss record this year

Nadal has extended his win-loss record this year to 31-2. He started the year by winning a trophy in Melbourne before sealing a record-breaking 21st Grand Slam crown. He won the Mexican Open and Indian Wells next. He lost in the quarters at the Madrid Open before a second-round exit in Rome. He is vying for his fifth title this year.

Nadal Nadal eyes his 22nd major title

Nadal had entered the 2022 French Open with 13 titles, the most at a single Grand Slam and on a single surface (clay). He missed out on a record-extending 14th Roland Garros title last year, having lost to eventual champion Novak Djokovic in the semi-finals. He is set to gain a crucial lead over both Federer and Djokovic, who have won 20 Slams each.

Details A sad end to what was an incredible match

Nadal clinched the first set 7-6 before things stayed at 6-6 in the second set. Zverev rolled his right ankle and a wheelchair was required to get him out. The physio came straight on and attended him. Zverev had suffered a fall and hurt himself. This was a sad end to quite an incredible match. Zverev returned on crutches and got a standing ovation,.

Do you know? Nadal has a 7-3 win-loss record over Zverev

This was the 10th meeting between Nadal and Zverev in the ATP H2H series. The veteran Rafa has extended his run over Zverev to 7-3. Nadal had won their previous meeting at the Rome Masters in 2021, winning 6-3, 6-4.