2022 French Open: Nadal reaches final as Zverev retires
After overcoming Novak Djokovic in the quarter-finals of the 2022 French Open, Rafael Nadal has reached the final after Alexander Zverev retired midway in the match. The Spaniard is now a match away to win a record-extending 22 Grand Slams. For Zverev, this was always going to be his biggest battle and he fought valiantly before suffering an injury during the second set.
Nadal now has a 304-41 win-loss record at Grand Slams, including 111-3 here in Paris. He has reached his 30th Grand Slam final and is only behind Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic (31 each). Nadal, who has a 13-0 win-loss record at Roland Garros finals, is into his 14th summit clash in Paris.
Nadal has extended his win-loss record this year to 31-2. He started the year by winning a trophy in Melbourne before sealing a record-breaking 21st Grand Slam crown. He won the Mexican Open and Indian Wells next. He lost in the quarters at the Madrid Open before a second-round exit in Rome. He is vying for his fifth title this year.
Nadal had entered the 2022 French Open with 13 titles, the most at a single Grand Slam and on a single surface (clay). He missed out on a record-extending 14th Roland Garros title last year, having lost to eventual champion Novak Djokovic in the semi-finals. He is set to gain a crucial lead over both Federer and Djokovic, who have won 20 Slams each.
Nadal clinched the first set 7-6 before things stayed at 6-6 in the second set. Zverev rolled his right ankle and a wheelchair was required to get him out. The physio came straight on and attended him. Zverev had suffered a fall and hurt himself. This was a sad end to quite an incredible match. Zverev returned on crutches and got a standing ovation,.
This was the 10th meeting between Nadal and Zverev in the ATP H2H series. The veteran Rafa has extended his run over Zverev to 7-3. Nadal had won their previous meeting at the Rome Masters in 2021, winning 6-3, 6-4.