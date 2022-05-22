Sports

2022 French Open: Muguruza and Jabeur suffer first-round exits

2022 French Open: Muguruza and Jabeur suffer first-round exits

Written by V Shashank Edited by Rajdeep Saha May 22, 2022, 07:18 pm 3 min read

Linette overcame the Jabeur test in the first round (Source: Twitter/@wta)

Spaniard Garbine Muguruza suffered a three-set defeat against Kaia Kanepi in the first round of the 2022 French Open women's singles match on Sunday. Muguruza lost the clash 6-2, 3-6, 6-4. Earlier, Poland's Magda Linette staged an upset in the first round, beating 2022 Madrid Open winner Ons Jabeur 3-6, 7-6(4), 7-5. Here are further details.

French Open Muguruza suffers eighth defeat at Roland Garros

Muguruza now has a 29-8 win-loss record at Roland Garros. Overall, she has an 84-34 win-loss record at Grand Slams. She had won the clay-court tourney back in 2016, her only title so far at the French Open. She beat Serena Williams 7-5, 6-4. She finished as the semi-finalist in 2018. This season,. Muguruza was ousted in the second round of the Australian Open.

2022 A look at Muguruza's performance in 2022

Muguruza is waiting to win her maiden title in 2022. She has a 7-9 win-loss record in 2022. She was ousted in the quarter-finals in Sydney and Doha. She exited in the second rounds in Rabat, Australian Open, Dubai Duty-Free Tennis Championships, Indian Wells, Madrid Open, and Rome Masters.

Linette vs Jabeur Linette ousts Jabeur in the first round

As per Opta, it was Linette's third win over a Top 10 rival in 20 matches. Notably, all have come at the Grand Slams in the last two seasons. Her first win was against Elina Svitlona (then world number five) at Wimbledon in 2021. Jabeur now has a 13-10 record at French Open. Meanwhile, Linette clocked her seventh win at the prestigious tourney.

Information Key numbers from the match

Linette smashed 32 winners ace to Jabeur's tally of 35. She converted three of her six break points. Both pocketed 42 receiving points each and conceded two double faults. However, Linette won a total of 112 points with 70 points from serves.

Information A look at their head-to-head record

As per WTA, Linette now has a 2-3 win-loss record against Jabeur in their ATP match-ups. The latter had won their last three meets in Miami Open (2022), French Open (2021), and Charleston Open (2017).

2022 How have Jabeur, Linette fared on clay in 2022?

Jabeur now has a 17-4 win record on clay in 2022. She lately won the Madrid Open, beating Jessica Pegula in three sets. As per WTA, that is the most by a tennis player on that surface in the season underway. Meanwhile, Linette has bettered her numbers to show a 15-13 win record with 10 wins on clay.

Results A look at the other results

Colombia's Camila Osorio breezed past French wildcard Harmony Tan 6-4, 6-3. She had beaten the latter in Bogota in 2021. Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia outclassed qualifier Cristina Bucsa 6-3, 1-6, 6-2. As per WTA, Haddad Maia has won 10 of her last 11 matches. Former French Open finalist and US Open winner, Sloane Stephens, beat Jule Niemeier 5-7, 6-4, 6-2.

Numbers Crucial numbers for Estonia's Kanepi

Kanepi dished out seven aces and claimed a total of 86 points. She won 33 receiving points to Muguruza's 34. She now has an 18-7 win record in 2022. At the French Open, Kanepi now holds a 18-14 win-loss record. She now has a 67-53 win-loss record at Slams. Kanepi will take on Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia in the second round.