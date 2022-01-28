Sports

2022 Australian Open: Rafael Nadal beats Matteo Berrettini, reaches final

2022 Australian Open: Rafael Nadal beats Matteo Berrettini, reaches final

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jan 28, 2022, 12:11 pm 3 min read

Nadal has reached the 2022 AO final (Photo credit: Twitter/@Australian Open)

Rafael Nadal's quest for a record 21st Grand Slam is very much alive as the Spaniard has reached the 2022 Australian Open final. Nadal beat Matteo Berrettini 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3. He is set to face the winner between Daniil Medvedev and Stefanos Tsitsipas, who will battle it out in the second semi-final later today. Here are further details.

Context Why does it matter?

Nadal was too good for Berrettini and he controlled the tie, not allowing the Italian to play as per his strengths.

Nadal wasn't made to work as hard one would have expected.

There were plenty of unforced errors from Berrettini.

However, he fought back in the third set, breaking Nadal to win 6-3.

But Nadal kept his nerves in the fourth set.

Run Nadal maintains his unbeaten run in 2022

Nadal has been in top form this year as he extended his winning run. He won the Melbourne Summer Set title before the Australian Open. Nadal won three matches in that tournament, besides getting a walkover as well. In the ongoing tourney, he has won six matches to reach the final. This was the third match of Nadal that had more than three sets.

Do you know? Nadal takes a 2-0 lead in H2H meetings

This was the second career meeting between Nadal and Berrettini. The veteran Rafa has taken a 2-0 lead now in the head-to-head meeting. Nadal had earlier beaten Berrettini in a semi-final tie at the 2019 US Open (7-6, 6-4, 6-1).

Journey Nadal's road to the 2022 AO final

Nadal beat Marcos Giron in the first round (6-1, 6-4, 6-2). He prevailed against Yannick Hanfmann in a 6-2, 6-3, 6-4 contest. In the third round, Nadal beat Karen Khachanov in four sets (6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-1). Nadal overcame Adrian Mannarino next in a 7-6, 6-2, 6-2 affair. He beat Denis Shapovalov in a five-set thriller in the semis (6-3, 6-4, 4-6, 3-6, 6-3).

Information Sixth AO final for Nadal

Nadal has reached his sixth Australian Open final. Rafa won his only AO title in 2009 and was beaten in the next four finals he featured in (2012, 2014, 2017, 2019). Nadal has extended his win-loss tally at AO to 75-15.

Grand Slams Nadal has reached his 29th Slam final

Overall at Grand Slams, Rafa has reached his 29th final in total. He is only behind Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic in this regard (31 finals). He has won 20 honors to date (joint-highest alongside Federer and Djokovic), besides losing eight finals. The star player has raced to a win-loss tally of 297-41 at Grand Slams.