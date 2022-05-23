Sports

2022 French Open: Amanda Anisimova knocks out Naomi Osaka

Written by Parth Dhall May 23, 2022, 04:37 pm 1 min read

Naomi Osaka crashes out of 2022 French Open (Source: Twitter/@rolandgarros)

Four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka has been knocked out of the 2022 French Open. America's Amanda Anisimova stunned the 2021 Australian Open champion in the first round. The former won in straight sets (7-5, 6-4) in an hour and 30 minutes. Anisimova, the world number 28, has beaten Osaka for the second time this year. Here are the key stats.

Stats Here are the stats of the match

Anisimova won a total of 78 points and 27 winners in the match. She smashed as many as five aces. The American won 45% (36/80) of the receiving points and 40% (4/10) of break points. Notably, Osaka claimed 67% (4/6) of net points. She recorded as many as eight double faults in the match. Both players registered 29 unforced errors each.

Twitter Post Here is what Anisimova said after the match

Meeting a four-time Grand Slam Champion in the first round?@AnisimovaAmanda says challenge accepted 💪#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/b8Ndu3rk9m — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) May 23, 2022

Season Anisimova is 21-8 in the season

Anisimova now has a win-loss record of 21-8 in the ongoing season. She won her 11th match on clay in 2022 (11-3). The American reached the semi-finals in Charleston and qualified for the quarter-finals in Madrid and Rome. Earlier this year, Anisimova reached the fourth round at the Australian Open. She also defeated Osaka en route to the Round of 16.