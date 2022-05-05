Sports

2022 Madrid Open: Ons Jabeur beats Simona Halep in quarters

Ons Jabeur sealed a comprehensive win in quarters (Source: Twitter/@MutuaMadridOpen)

Number eight seed Ons Jabeur beat Romania's Simona Halep 6-3, 6-2 to seal a berth in the semi-finals of the 2022 Madrid Open. Number 12 seed Jessica Pegula and Ekaterina Alexandrova have advanced into the semis as well. Pegula outwitted Sara Sorribes Tormo 6-4, 6-2. Alexandrova drove past Amanda Anisimova. Meanwhile, Jil Teichmann thumped Anhelina Kalinina in straight sets 6-3, 6-4. Here's more.

Jabeur Jebeur batters Halep in quarter-finals

Jabeur won in straight sets over Simona Halep in a match that lasted 67 minutes. As per WTA, it would be Jabeur's only second WTA 1000 semi-final appearance after Indian Wells in 2021. Notably, it would also be her second semi-final appearance in the last three events in which she participated. She is enjoying a 10-2 record on clay this season.

Alexandrova Alexandrova busts Anisimova in the quarters

Ekaterina Alexandrova beat Amanda Anisimova 6-4, 6-3 to advance into the semis. As per WTA, she is only the third qualifier to reach the last four here in Madrid. Lucie Hradecka (2012) and Louisa Chirico (2016) had attained the feat in the past. The world number 45 will face Jabeur in the semis. She enjoys a 6-1 career win-loss record over Jabeur.

Stats Key match stats as Jabeur also improves H2H tally

Jabeur won a total of 66 points to Halep's 45. She won 78% on her first serve and converted four of her five break points. She garnered 44 points from her serves and 22 receiving points. She also fired two aces compared to Halep's one. This was the fourth meeting between the two. Jabeur has improved her tally versus Halep to 2-2.

Duo Key numbers for Pegula and Tiechmann

As WTA, Pegula has reached a Tour-leading six quarter-finals at WTA 1000 tournaments. This includes two previous semi-finals at the 2021 Montreal Open and Miami Open this year. Tiechmann will be aiming for a third WTA Tour singles title. She had earlier won titles in Prague and Palermo in 2019 respectively. Notably, Teichmann hasn't dropped a set in the ongoing Madrid Open.

Quote I really like the conditions here in Madrid: Teichmann

"I really like the conditions here in Madrid. It's perfect. It's a mix between the Spanish clay, which I practice a lot, and a little bit altitude like I'm used to from Switzerland. So it's actually great for me here," said Teichmann after her win.

Do you know? Teichmann can reach a second career WTA 1000 final

Teichmann is now a win away from reaching her second career WTA 1000 final. She had suffered a defeat in the final versus Ashleigh Barty on the Cincinnati hard courts last year. Meanwhile, this is set to be the first meeting between Teichmann and Pegula.