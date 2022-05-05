Sports

IPL 2022, GT vs MI: Preview, stats, and Fantasy XI

Rohit Sharma & Co. would look to dominate the Titans (Source: Twitter/ImRo45)

Gujarat Titans (GT) face five-time winners, Mumbai Indians (MI), in the 51st match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season on Friday. GT have claimed eight wins from 10 matches. They lost to PBKS by eight wickets in a recent outing. Meanwhile, MI sealed a five-wicket win over RR. It was their maiden win of this season. Here is the match preview.

Details Pitch report, timing, and TV listing

The Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai will host this affair. The match can be watched live on Star Sports Network (7:30 PM IST) or live-streamed on the Hotstar app (paid subscription). It has been a moderately scoring venue, averaging close to 153 in the first innings (last five matches). Both pacers and spinners have commanded note-worthy performances at Brabourne.

MI MI would be raring to pocket a few more wins

RCB's recent win over CSK knocked out Mumbai Indians from the playoff contention for this season. Meanwhile, MI had beaten RR in the last fixture. It was an all-round effort from Rohit Sharma's men. They would want to build on the victory. Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma continue to be the vital cogs among batters. Aussie quick Riley Meredith can be promising at Brabourne.

GT Titans eye a playoff berth

Titans are well in reach to become the first side to grab a playoff berth in IPL 2022. Batting-wise, they have clicked on numerous occasions this season. They would want to be a bit more consistent on that part. Hardik Pandya, David Miller, and Rahul Tewatia can be banked upon with the willow. Lockie Ferguson and spinner Rashid Khan can fare well at Brabourne.

Probable XI A look at the probable XI of both sides

GT (probable XI): Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Pradeep Sangwan, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami. MI (probable XI): Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard/Dewald Brevis, Tim David, Daniel Sams, Jasprit Bumrah, Kumar Kartikeya, Riley Meredith.

Stats Who are the key performers?

As per Cricketpedia, Suryakumar Yadav's (MI) last five scores in IPL read as 51, 7, 32, 37, and 43. Left-handed batter Tilak Varma (MI) has amassed 307 runs this season at 43.85. Ace leg-spinner Rashid Khan (GT) has scalped nine wickets this season (economy 6.92). Hardik Pandya (GT) has slammed 309 runs in nine matches so far. He averages 44.14.

Fantasy XI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket options

Fantasy XI (option 1): Wriddhiman Saha, Rohit Sharma, David Miller, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Rahul Tewatia, Hardik Pandya, Mohammed Shami, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Riley Meredith. Fantasy XI (option 2): Wriddhiman Saha, Suryakumar Yadav, Shubman Gill, Tilak Varma, Rahul Tewatia, Hardik Pandya, Daniel Sams, Mohammed Shami, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Riley Meredith.