Sports

IPL 2022, DC vs SRH: Pitch report, stats, streaming details

IPL 2022, DC vs SRH: Pitch report, stats, streaming details

Written by V Shashank May 05, 2022, 11:58 am 3 min read

David Warner has been pretty consistent in IPL 2022 (Source: Twitter/@DelhiCapitals)

Delhi Capitals (DC) take on the 2016 winner, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), in the 50th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season on Thursday. DC are seated seventh with four wins in nine matches (NRR of +0.587). SRH occupy the fifth spot (+0.471). They have claimed five wins so far. However, they are on a two-match losing streak. Here is the pitch report.

Details Pitch report and conditions

The Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai will play host to this duel. Eleven matches have been played at this venue in IPL 2022. The chasing side has won on seven occasions, including the last three fixtures. The wicket has averaged a first innings score of around 153 (last five fixtures). Both pacers and spinners have yielded impressive numbers so far.

DC How have DC fared at Brabourne?

To date, DC have won three of their five matches at Brabourne. All three wins have been recorded this season. DC (179/6) outclassed MI (177/5) by four wickets in their season opener. DC (215/5) then battered KKR (171) by 44 runs. David Warner (61) and Prithvi Shaw (51) were the top run-getters for DC. Later, the Capitals (119/1) pummeled PBKS (115) by nine wickets.

SRH How have SRH fared at Brabourne?

SRH enjoy a 3-0 win record at Brabourne in IPL. This season, SRH (176/3) hammered KKR (175/8) by seven wickets. Rahul Tripathi (71) and Aiden Markram (68*) scored the bulk of runs for Sunrisers. Later, SRH (72/1) handed a nine-wicket drubbing to RCB (68). For Sunrisers, pacers Marco Jansen and T Natarajan picked three-fers each. Meanwhile, Abhishek Sharma top-scored with a 28-ball 47.

Stats Who are the key performers at Brabourne in IPL 2022?

Shreyas Iyer (KKR) has smacked the most number of runs at Brabourne in the season underway. He has scored 167 runs in three outings at 55.66. KL Rahul (LSG) has slammed the second-highest tally of runs at this venue (143). He averages 143.00. Chinaman Kuldeep Yadav (DC) and pacer Khaleel Ahmed (DC) have picked nine and seven wickets respectively at Brabourne in IPL 2022.

Data Highest and lowest scores at Brabourne in IPL 2022

Highest scores recorded at Brabourne in IPL 2022: 217/5 RR vs KKR, 215/5 DC vs KKR, and 211/4 LSG vs CSK. Meanwhile, the lowest scores at this venue this season: 68 RCB vs SRH, 72/1 SRH vs RCB, and 115 PBKS vs DC.

Information DC vs SRH: Telecast details

The match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network (7:30 PM IST). Viewers can live-stream the game on the Hotstar app (paid subscription). The match will be available for viewing across languages: Bangla, Hindi, English, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.