IPL 2022, RCB overcome sorry CSK: Records broken

Written by Rajdeep Saha May 04, 2022, 10:58 pm 2 min read

Devon Conway's fifty wasn't enough for CSK (Photo credit: Twitter/@IPL)

Chennai Super Kings were beaten by Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 49th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season on Wednesday. MS Dhoni, who led CSK to a win in the previous game after being handed back the captaincy, saw his side suffer a massive defeat. Batting first, RCB posted 173/8. In response, CSK faltered as RCB bowled well.

RCB vs CSK How did the match pan out?

RCB openers Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis added 62 runs for the first wicket. CSK hit back thereafter, reducing RCB to 79/3. Lomror and Rajat Patidar added a 40-plus stand. In the end, Dinesh Karthik's 17-ball 26* helped RCB surpass 170. In response, the CSK openers started on a decent note, adding 52 runs. RCB crawled back thereafter and gained control.

Duo Crunch numbers for Kohli and Faf

Kohli scored a 33-ball 30 against the Super Kings. He has become the second batter to get past 950 runs versus CSK (979) after Rohit Sharma (1,029). Overall, he has 6,499 runs in the IPL at 36.51. Faf scored a 22-ball 38. The veteran player has raced to 3,251 runs at 34.22. Faf has surpassed the 300-run mark this season (316). He averages 28.72.

Information Theekshana and Moeen do well versus RCB

Sri Lankan spinner Maheesh Theekshana claimed three wickets versus RCB. He has played seven games this season, racing to 11 wickets at 18.91. Meanwhile, Moeen Ali two wickets for 28 from his four overs. He now has 18 IPL scalps.

Conway Conway smashes second successive IPL fifty

CSK opener Devon Conway smashed a 37-ball 56 before falling against Wanindu Hasaranga. He slammed six fours and two sixes (SR 151.35). The Kiwi star has now smashed his second successive IPL fifty. He has scored 144 runs in three games this season at 72.00. Overall, in T20 cricket, the southpaw smashed his 30th fifty.

RCB bowlers Key numbers for the RCB bowlers

Glenn Maxwell (2/22) bowled well versus CSK. The Aussie international now has 25 wickets in the IPL. Hasaranga (1/31) has raced to 16 wickets in the IPL this season. Harshal Patel (3/35) has 13 wickets this season and 91 overall. He has surpassed the likes of RP Singh and Praveen Kumar (90 each). Josh Hazlewood (1/19) has 11 scalps this season.

Do you know? Here's the H2H record

Both teams have faced each other on 30 occasions in the IPL (NR: 1). CSK have been dominant in the head-to-head series with 19 wins, while RCB have pocketed their 10th victory. Earlier, CSK (216/4) beat RCB by 23 runs this season.