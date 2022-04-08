Sports

IPL: Decoding the numbers of Kane Williamson against CSK

Written by V Shashank Apr 08, 2022

Kane Williamson has cherished facing CSK in IPL (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Kane Williamson has been one of Sunrisers Hyderabad's (SRH) go-to men since the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018. Having lost two games in a row, SRH next face CSK on Saturday at Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. His talismanic abilities would be of utmost importance to SRH. Here we decode Williamson's numbers against CSK in IPL.

Context Why does this story matter?

Williamson has showcased his match-winning abilities in the past.

One certainly can't forget IPL 2018, wherein he racked up a jaw-dropping tally of 735 runs across 17 innings at 52.50.

He had struck eight fifties in that edition.

A menace when he finds his rhythm in the middle, Williamson would be raring to get back in form against his favored rivals CSK.

Vs CSK Williamson has tamed the Super Kings in IPL

Williamson has pinned down 338 runs in 10 innings against CSK. He averages 42.25. He has struck at a fairly high rate in the faceoffs versus CSK (142.62). He has pinned down three fifties. Williamson clocked his best knock against the Super Kings (51-ball 84) in Hyderabad in 2018. However, SRH (178/6) had lost the outing by four runs.

Match-ups Williamson vs Bravo, Moeen, and Jadeja in IPL

According to Cricketpedia, Williamson has notched 50 runs off 31 balls versus Dwayne Bravo. The latter has dismissed him twice in IPL. Against off-spinner Moeen Ali, Williamson has scored 25 (17). He is yet to be dismissed by the Englishman. Finally, against Ravindra Jadeja, the Kiwi batter has clobbered 49 runs off 35 deliveries. He hasn't been dismissed by Jadeja to date.

IPL 2022 Williamson has had a slow start to IPL 2022

It has been a worrying start for Williamson, given that he has amassed only 18 runs across his last two outings. He has struck at 78.26. He was dismissed for merely two runs in the season opener against RR. He followed with 16 runs off as many deliveries against LSG. He struck a six and a four each.

IPL A look at Williamson's IPL career in numbers

Williamson has clocked 1,903 runs in 65 matches. The Kiwi batter averages 38.84 and has struck at 130.43. He has slammed 17 fifties to date. He has hammered 166 fours and 57 sixes. Williamson attained his best score in IPL (89) against Delhi Capitals in 2017. SRH eventually won the game by 15 runs. Notably, he has top-scored in an innings on 14 occasions.