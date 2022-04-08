Sports

IPL 2022, PBKS vs GT: Hardik Pandya elects to field

Written by Parth Dhall Apr 08, 2022, 07:03 pm 2 min read

PBKS and GT are clashing at Brabourne Stadium (Photo credit: Twitter/@PunjabKingsIPL)

Punjab Kings (PBKS) lock horns with Gujarat Titans (GT) in the 16th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. PBKS recently claimed a 54-run win over Chennai Super Kings. Meanwhile, GT are unbeaten so far, having won all two encounters. The news from Mumbai is that GT skipper Hardik Pandya has won the toss and elected to field.

Teams Here are the two teams

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Mayank Agarwal (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Jonny Bairstow (wicket-keeper), Jitesh Sharma, Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora, Arshdeep Singh Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Matthew Wade (wicket-keeper), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (captain), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Darshan Nalkande

Changes Jonny Bairstow makes his debut for PBKS

England batter Jonny Bairstow is making his debut for Punjab Kings in the IPL. Bairstow, who bolstered the top order of Sunrisers Hyderabad in the previous few seasons, replaces Bhanuka Rajapaksa in the PBKS XI. Meanwhile, Gujarat Titans have two debutants in the form of Sai Sudarshan and Darshan Nalkande. They replace Vijay Shankar and Varun Aaron in the Playing XI.

Details Pitch report and conditions

The Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai is hosting the match. Brabourne boasts an average first innings score of 189 across three matches played this season. The chasing side has registered two wins in this duration. Batters are likely to flourish in this game as well. Viewers can watch the game on Star Sports Network or Hotstar app (paid subscription).

Rashid PBKS will be wary of Rashid

Leg-spinner Rashid Khan has a terrific record against PBKS in the IPL. The wrist-spinner has picked 18 wickets in 10 encounters with the Kings. Moreover, he has a brilliant economy rate of 5.82 against them. He is also the joint-eighth-highest wicket-taker against the franchise. Overall, Rashid has 95 wickets to his name in 78 IPL matches at an economy of 6.35.

Information The battle to watch out for!

It will be interesting to see how PBKS batter Liam Livingstone faces Rashid. The former has smashed 77 runs off 46 balls while facing Rashid in T20 cricket. However, the Afghan leg-spinner has dismissed Livingstone thrice.