IPL 2022, RCB vs CSK: MS Dhoni elects to field

Written by Rajdeep Saha May 04, 2022, 07:02 pm 2 min read

CSK face RCB in a crunch game (Photo credit: Twitter/@ChennaiIPL)

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will face their nemesis, Chennai Super Kings (CSK), in the 49th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season on Wednesday. RCB have claimed five wins and as many losses. CSK are seated ninth with three wins from nine. The news from the center is that CSK skipper MS Dhoni has won the toss and will field first.

Details Pitch report, timing, and TV listing

The MCA Stadium in Pune will host this match-up. The match can be watched live on Star Sports Network (7:30 PM IST) or live-streamed on the Hotstar app. The wicket averages a first-innings total close of 175 (last five matches). Moreover, the side batting first has won on four occasions. Pacers have clocked commanding numbers at MCA in this duration.

Performers Who are the key performers?

As per Cricketpedia, Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK) has amassed 153 runs in four matches agaisnt RCB. He averages 51.00. Ambati Rayudu (CSK) has stacked up 704 runs in 23 innings against RCB. He averages 33.52. Aussie pacer Josh Hazlewood (RCB) has affected 10 dismissals this season at 17.20. Leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga (RCB) has claimed 15 wickets this season at 18.20.

Information A look at the head-to-head record

Both teams have faced each other on 29 occasions in the IPL (NR: 1). CSK have been dominant in the head-to-head series with 19 wins, while RCB have pocketed only nine wins to date. CSK (216/4) beat RCB by 23 runs in the last match-up.

Information One change for CSK

CSK have made one change, including Moeen Ali for Mitchell Santner. CSK Playing XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Moeen Ali, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwaine Pretorius, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary, Maheesh Theekshana

Information RCB have made no changes

RCB Playing XI: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Mahipal Lomror, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood