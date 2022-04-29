Sports

IPL 2022, RR vs MI: Preview, stats, and Fantasy XI

Written by V Shashank Apr 29, 2022, 01:37 pm 3 min read

MI are yet to open their account this season (Source: Twitter/@ImRo45)

Rajasthan Royals (RR) would face one of their fiercest rivals, Mumbai Indians (MI), in match number 44 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season on Saturday. RR have willed themselves to six wins in eight fixtures (NRR of +0.561). They are enjoying a three-match win streak. Meanwhile, MI have been win-less in the season so far (-1.000). Here is the match preview.

Details Pitch report, timing, and TV listing

The DY Patil Stadium will host this match-up. The match can be watched live on Star Sports Network (7:30 PM IST) or live-streamed on the Hotstar app. The wicket has averaged a first innings total of close to 170 in the last five fixtures, with the chasing side winning on two occasions. Both pacers and spinners have posted impressive tallies in this duration.

RR Royals look to pile up miseries on Mumbai Indians

RR have stacked match-winners at each position in their line-up. It was visible in their last outing against RCB when Riyan Parag dished out a crucial 56* coming in to bat at number six. Moving ahead, RR would look to milk in on the sublime form of Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, and Shimron Hetmyer. Meanwhile, wrist-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal could be menacing in this fixture.

Information A look at the head-to-head record

Mumbai Indians have a 13-12 win-loss record against Rajasthan Royals in IPL. MI (170/8) had lost to RR (193/8) by 23 runs in the face-off earlier this season.

MI Can MI put an end to their losing streak?

The five-time winners are yet to taste their maiden win of this season. They languish at the bottom of the standings with eight losses to their name. Nonetheless, there have been a few positives among batters, namely Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, and a young Dewald Brevis. Pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been economical but he hasn't looked the best on the wicket-taking front.

Probable XI A look at the probable XI of both sides

RR (probable XI): Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (captain & wicket-keeper), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Daryl Mitchell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Kuldeep Sen, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal. MI (probable XI): Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Hritihik Shokeen, Daniel Sams, Jaydev Unadkat, Riley Meredith, Jasprit Bumrah.

Stats Who are the key performers?

As per Cricketpedia, Jos Buttler (RR) has amassed 294 runs in the last five matches in IPL. He averages 58.80. Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal (RR) has pocketed 18 wickets in eight matches this season. He averages 12.61. Suryakumar Yadav (MI) has hoarded 239 runs in six matches at 47.80. Left-handed batter Tilak Varma (MI) has scored 272 runs in eight matches at 45.33.

Fantasy XI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket options

Fantasy XI (option 1): Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Tilak Varma, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Riley Meredith. Fantasy XI (option 2): Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Shimron Hetmyer, Tilak Varma, Dewald Brevis, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Riley Meredith.