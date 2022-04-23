Sports

IPL 2022, RCB vs SRH: Kane Williamson elects to field

Written by Rajdeep Saha Apr 23, 2022, 07:01 pm 2 min read

Can SRH win a fifth successive tie? (Photo credit: Twitter/@SunRisers)

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) face a blazing Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 36th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 on Saturday. RCB have sealed five wins from seven matches. SRH have won four games in succession after losing the first two. The news from Brabourne Stadium is that SRH skipper Kane Williamson has won the toss and will field first.

Details Pitch report, timing, and TV listing

The Brabourne Stadium will host this much-coveted encounter. So far, five of the nine matches played at Brabourne have witnessed the chasing side stage a triumph. Batters have fared well at Brabourne, while pacers can be backed to trouble them on a few occasions. Viewers can tune into the Star Sports Network (7:30 PM IST) or live-stream the match on the Hotstar app.

Performers Who are the key performers?

As per Cricketpedia, Rahul Tripathi (SRH) has amassed 205 runs in last five matches in IPL at 51.25. Aiden Markram (SRH) has racked up 190 runs in six matches this season at 190.00. Aussie seamer Josh Hazlewood (RCB) has scalped eight wickets in three matches at 10.75. Wicket-keeper Dinesh Karthik (RCB) has hoarded 210 runs this season at a prolific average of 210.00.

Playing XI No changes for either sides

RCB Playing XI: Faf du Plessis (c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Suyash Prabhudessai, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj SRH Playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shashank Singh, Jagadeesha Suchith, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan

Information A look at the head-to-head record

Both teams have faced each other on 20 occasions in IPL (including one abandoned match). SRH have won 11 times while RCB have won on eight instances. Since 2020, SRH have a 3-2 record over RCB.