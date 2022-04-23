Sports

IPL 2022, RCB vs SRH: Pitch report, stats, streaming details

Apr 23, 2022

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) face their Southern rivals Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 36th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. RCB have won five of their seven matches. Lately, they beat DC and LSG by 16 and 18 runs, respectively. Meanwhile, SRH are on a four-match win streak. They beat PBKS by seven wickets in their last outing. Here's the pitch report.

Details Pitch report and conditions

The Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai will host the Southern Derby. Nine matches have been played at this venue this season. The chasing side has managed a win on five occasions. Brabourne has averaged a first innings total in excess of 180 over the last five matches. Both pacers and spinners have had their moments of success in this edition so far.

Information Who have fared better at Brabourne - pacers or spinners?

In the last five matches, a total of 65 wickets have been pinned down at Brabourne (including four run-outs). Interestingly both pacers and spinners have bagged noticeable numbers. Pacers have claimed 34 scalps while spinners have raked in 27 wickets.

SRH How have SRH fared at this venue?

Sunrisers have won both their matches at Brabourne. In their maiden outing at Brabourne, SRH (201/4) edged RR (194/7) by seven runs (2015). This season, SRH (176/3) handed a seven-wicket drubbing to KKR (175/8). Rahul Tripathi (71) and Aiden Markram (68*) helped the Orange Army chase 176 in that match. Meanwhile, RCB are yet to play a game at this venue.

Information Highest and lowest scores at this venue in IPL 2022

Highest scores at Brabourne in this edition of IPL: 217/5 RR vs KKR, 215/5 DC vs KKR, and 211/4 LSG vs CSK. Lowest scores at Brabourne this season: 115 PBKS vs DC, 119/1 DC vs PBKS, and 126 CSK vs PBKS.

Information RCB vs SRH: Telecast details

The match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network (7:30 PM IST). It can be live-streamed on the Hotstar app (paid subscription). The match is available for viewing across languages: Hindi, Bangla, English, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, and Kannada.