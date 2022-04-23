Sports

IPL 2022, KKR vs GT: Pitch report, stats, streaming details

Written by V Shashank Edited by Parth Dhall Apr 23, 2022, 11:54 am 2 min read

Umesh Yadav has claimed 10 wickets this season (Source: Twitter/@KKRiders)

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) would be desperate to shrug off their losing streak when they face Gujarat Titans (GT) in the 35th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. KKR are seated seventh, with back-to-back losses in their last three fixtures (NRR of +0.160). Meanwhile, GT occupy the second spot with five wins in six outings (+0.395) Here is the pitch report.

Details Pitch report and conditions

The match will take place at Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai. It would be Saturday's first double-header. The venue has hosted 12 matches this season. Seven matches have been won by the chasing side. The wicket brags an average first innings total of around 180 (last five fixtures). Pacers are more likely to cherish the conditions than spinners.

Information How have KKR fared at this venue?

The Knight Riders have won two of their three outings at DY Patil. They beat Deccan Chargers (2010) and Pune Warriors India (2011) by 11 runs and seven wickets respectively. This season, KKR (128) failed to overcome RCB (132/7), losing by three wickets.

Information Who have fared better at DYP - pacers or spinners?

A total of 67 wickets have been recorded at DY Patil over the last five outings (including five run-outs). Pacers have ruled the roost, garnering 44 wickets. In fact, they picketed 12 wickets in the last fixture. Meanwhile, spinners have earned only 18 scalps.

GT How have GT fared at this venue?

Gujarat Titans have a 50% win record at DY Patil. They have a win and a loss each from two fixtures. GT (162/7) had lost to SRH (168/2) by eight wickets. In the next outing, GT (192/4) thumped RR (155/9) to claim a 37-run win. GT skipper Hardik Pandya scored an unbeaten 87, setting up their victory.

Information Highest and lowest scores at this venue in IPL 2022

Highest scores at DY Patil in this edition of IPL: 216/4 CSK vs RCB, 208/5 PBKS vs RCB, and 205/2 RCB vs PBKS. Lowest scores at DY Patil this season: 128 KKR vs RCB, 132/7 RCB vs KKR, and 149/3 DC vs LSG.

Information KKR vs GT: Telecast details

The match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network (3:30 PM IST). It can be live-streamed on the Hotstar app (paid subscription). Viewers can avail the commentary across languages: Hindi, Bangla, English, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, and Kannada.