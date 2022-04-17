Sports

IPL 2022: LSG's KL Rahul fined for slow over-rate

Written by V Shashank Apr 17, 2022, 03:25 pm 3 min read

KL Rahul struck his second IPL ton as a captain (Source: Twitter/@klrahul11)

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper KL Rahul has been fined a sum of Rs. 12 lakh for his side's slow over-rate against Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Rahul struck an awe-striking 103* off 60 deliveries. It was his third ton in IPL. His knock powered LSG to 199/4 in 20 overs. LSG eventually won by 18 runs. Here's more.

Context Why does this story matter?

It was a historic day for Rahul.

It was his 100th match in the cash-rich tournament.

He shone as a batter and a captain.

But, his side's slow-over rate cost him a heavy sum to pay.

Given it was LSG's first offence of this season under IPL's Code of Conduct for a minimum over-rate offence, Rahul was fined only Rs. 12 lakh.

Quote 'Lucknow Super Giants have been fined'

"The Lucknow Super Giants have been fined after they maintained a slow over rate during their TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 Match 26 against Mumbai Indians at the Brabourne Stadium - CCI, Mumbai on Saturday," read a statement issued by IPL.

Information Rohit Sharma inching close to a one match ban

MI skipper Rohit Sharma has been fined for slow over-rates on two occasions this season. He was fined Rs. 12 lakh in the season opener against DC. Later, Rohit was handed a fine of Rs. 24 lakh for his second offence (vs PBKS). One more offence this season and Rohit would be fined Rs. 30 lakh and banned for one game.

SRH Kane Williamson has been fined once this season

Sunrisers Hyderabad too have been on the receiving end of fine owing to a slow over-rate in IPL 2022. SRH were handed a 61-run drubbing in their season opener against Rajasthan Royals. Later, SRH skipper Kane Williamson was fined a sum of Rs. 12 lakh for maintaining a slow over-rate at the MCA Stadium, Pune on March 29.

Match Rahul's 103* denies MI their maiden win in IPL 2022

LSG slammed a massive 199 in 20 overs at the loss of four wickets. Rahul was the key contributor, striking nine fours and five sixes in his marathon innings. He forged valuable partnerships with Quinton de Kock, Manish Pandey, and Deepak Hooda. In response, MI aggregated 181, losing by 18 runs. Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, and Tilak Varma were among the runs.

Records Rahul slams these records

Rahul has equaled Sanju Samson and AB de Villiers with the most hundreds in IPL (3). It was his second hundred as a captain in IPL, with former RCB skipper Virat Kohli leading the tally with five centuries in this regard. Rahul also raced past 3,500 runs in IPL. He has now amassed 3,508 runs in 100 matches at 47.40.

IPL 2022 How has Rahul fared in IPL 2022?

Rahul has hoarded 235 runs this season at 47.00. He ranks second only to RR opener Jos Buttler (272), having surpassed GT skipper Hardik Pandya's tally of 228 runs. He has struck at a laud-worthy rate of 144.17. His scores read 0, 40, 68, 24, 0, and 103*. Notably, Rahul's 103* is the highest score by a cricketer playing his 100th match in IPL.

LSG A look at LSG's standings in the points table

The newcomers have done a terrific job in the cash-rich league. LSG have won four of their six outings so far. They have collected eight points and enjoy an NRR of +0.296. They are second only to Gujarat Titans who are seated atop with eight points and an NRR of +0.450. LSG next face RCB on Tuesday (April 19).