IPL 2022, PBKS vs SRH: Kane Williamson elects to field

Apr 17, 2022

PBKS take on SRH in match number 38 (Photo credit: Twitter/@PunjabKingsIPL)

An in-form Punjab Kings (PBKS) will be locking horns with a revamped Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 28th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 on Sunday. PBKS have won three games from five this season. SRH are on a three-match winning streak. The news from Mumbai is that SRH skipper Kane Williamson has won the toss and will field first. Here's more.

Details Pitch report, timing, and TV listing

The Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai will host this fixture. This season, the venue has hosted nine matches so far and the chasing side has won on five occasions. The wicket has averaged 174.6 in the first innings of the last five matches. Viewers can watch the game on Star Sports Network or live-stream on the Hotstar app (3:30 PM IST).

Stats Who are the key performers?

According to Cricketpedia, Kane Williamson (SRH) has amassed 159 runs in seven innings against PBKS. He averages 39.75 with two fifties. Rahul Tripathi (SRH) has hoarded 171 runs this season at 57.00. T Natarajan (SRH) has affected 11 dismissals in five matches so far. He averages 15.45. Liam Livingstone (PBKS) has aggregated 164 runs in IPL 2022. He averages 32.80 with two fifties.

Information Here is the head-to-head record

The two sides have met on 18 occasions in the IPL. Sunrisers Hyderabad have a 12-6 record in wins over Punjab Kings. Interestingly, both SRH and PBKS have claimed four wins each in eight face-offs since 2018.

PBKS Mayank misses out for PBKS

PBKS are missing the services of Mayank Agarwal. The skipper has faced an injury. Prabhsimran Singh replaces him in the side. Shikhar Dhawan will be leading PBKS. PBKS Playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Odean Smith, Shahrukh Khan, Prabhsimran, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora, Arshdeep Singh

Information No change for SRH

SRH Playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (c), Rahul Tripathi, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Aiden Markram, Shashank Singh, Jagadeesha Suchith, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan