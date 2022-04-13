Sports

Ravindra Jadeja becomes most successful bowler versus RCB: Key numbers

Ravindra Jadeja becomes most successful bowler versus RCB: Key numbers

Written by Rajdeep Saha Apr 13, 2022, 02:29 pm 2 min read

CSK beat RCB by 23 runs (Photo credit: Twitter/@IPL)

On Tuesday, Chennai Super Kings tasted their maiden win in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season. CSK tamed Royal Challengers Bangalore by 23 runs in a high-scoring affair. This was CSK's first win in five games this season. In a record-breaking contest, CSK skipper Ravindra Jadeja (3/39) amassed a new feat in the IPL. He became the highest wicket-taker versus RCB.

CSK vs RCB How did the match pan out?

CSK lost Ruturaj Gaikwad and Moeen Ali early on to be reeling at 36/2. Thereafter, Robin Uthappa and Shivam Dube added 165 runs. They hammered the RCB bowlers, taking charge from the 11th over. In response, RCB lost wickets at regular intervals. The likes of Glenn Maxwell (26), Shahbaz Ahmed (41), Suyash Prabhudessai (34), and Dinesh Karthik (34) played well but it wasn't enough.

Vs RCB A look at Jadeja's performance versus RCB

Jadeja failed with the bat, scoring a first-ball duck at the death. However, he claimed crucial wickets when his side needed it the most. The left-arm spinner dismissed the likes of Maxwell, Wanindu Hasaranga, and Akash Deep. Jadeja now has 26 wickets versus RCB at 22.42 with the best of 3/13. He is the first bowler to get past 25 wickets versus RCB.

Numbers Jadeja's overall IPL numbers

Overall in the IPL, Jadeja has claimed 131 wickets at an average of 30.19. He has an economy rate of 7.63. Jadeja is the 11th-highest wicket-taker in the IPL. On seven occasions, he has taken 10-plus wickets in an IPL season. His best returns in a season have been 19 wickets in IPL 2014.

Do you know? Jadeja gets past Bumrah's tally

Jadeja's 3/39 saw him surpass Jasprit Bumrah, who has taken 24 wickets versus RCB at 22.12. Senior Indian cricketer Jadeja also steered clear of Ashish Nehra, who took 23 scalps at 17.00. Notably, only six bowlers have taken 20-plus scalps versus RCB.

Information Jadeja's performance in IPL 2022

In the ongoing season, Jadeja has claimed four wickets from five matches at 35.00. He has an economy rate of 8.24 as well. With the bat, he has scored 66 runs with the highest score of 26* at 16.50.

Do you know? Jadeja is closing in on 2,500 IPL runs

Jadeja is also closing in on the 2,500-run mark in the IPL. So far, he has managed to amass 2,452 runs at 26.55. He has two fifties with the best of 62*. He has a strike rate of 127.77.