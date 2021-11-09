IPL 2022: Sanjay Bangar named head coach of RCB

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Published on Nov 09, 2021, 01:58 pm

Sanjay Bangar has been offered a two-year stint

The Royal Challengers Bangalore have named Sanjay Bangar as their head coach ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season. The former Indian cricketer had taken over as RCB's batting coach in the IPL 2021 season. He replaces Mike Hesson as the head coach. The latter was filling in for Simon Katich, who had stepped down ahead of the UAE leg.

Takeaways

Why does this story matter?

Bangar needs to get RCB performing on a consistent basis. The last two seasons saw RCB make it to the playoffs but the final hammer is missing. Bangar is highly experienced after having earlier worked as the assistant coach of Punjab Kings in 2014 and was then promoted as head coach. He was also the batting coach of the now-defunct Kochi Tuskers Kerala.

Announcement

RCB announce Bangar as their new head coach

"Royal Challengers Bangalore announces the appointment of Sanjay Bangar as head coach for the upcoming season. Bangar will be taking over the reins from Mike Hesson, who remains with the team in his existing role as Director of Cricket Operations. Hesson had donned an additional role of Head Coach for the second leg of the IPL 2021 in UAE," RCB said in a statement.

Views

Bangar cannot wait to take RCB to the next level

Bangar said he cannot wait to take RCB to the next level. "I have worked with some exceptional and talented members in the squad and can't wait to take this team to the next level," Bangar said in a statement issued by RCB. A positive Bangar noted that there's still a lot of work to be done with the IPL mega auction next.

RCB

How did RCB fare in IPL 2021?

RCB finished third in the IPL 2021 league stage and qualified for the playoffs. They claimed nine wins and suffered five losses to gain a Net Run Rate (NRR) of -0.140. In the IPL Eliminator, the Virat Kohli-led RCB were beaten by Kolkata Knight Riders, who went on to reach the final before losing against Chennai Super Kings.

RCB

Bangar has work to do in terms of shaping RCB

With the mega auction next, Bangar will hope to work closely with Hesson in picking the right players. RCB need to decide on the players they want to retain ahead of the auction. They would also want to appoint the right captain with Virat Kohli stepping down. Bangar has the pedigree to shape this RCB side for the next two seasons.