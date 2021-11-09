Pakistan's Mohammad Hafeez withdraws from Bangladesh T20Is

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Published on Nov 09, 2021, 12:54 pm

Mohammad Hafeez will not be featuring in the T20Is against Bangladesh

Veteran Pakistan cricketer Mohammad Hafeez has withdrawn from the upcoming T20I series against Bangladesh. Hafeez is currently involved in the ICC T20 World Cup. His withdrawal was announced by the Pakistan Cricket Board as it released an 18-member squad for the Bangladesh T20Is. Pakistan will play three T20Is versus hosts Bangladesh starting November 19 in Dhaka.

Takeaways

Why does this story matter?

Hafeez' withdrawal is being viewed as a positive step since the 41-year-old requires timely rest to prolong his career. He has been performing well in Pakistan's middle-order. The move allows Pakistan to try its hand with different players against Bangladesh. Pakistan face West Indies next at home and Hafeez will consider making a comeback.

Hafeez

Why did Hafeez decide to opt out?

Hafeez decided to opt out to allow youngsters more opportunities to perform and gain international experience, the PCB said in a press release on Monday. His decision came after talks with chief selector Muhammad Wasim. Hafeez has been replaced by the in-form Iftikhar Ahmed, who will grace the middle-order.

Information

A look at the 18-member T20I squad of Pakistan

Pakistan's 18-member T20I squad includes Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shoaib Malik, and Usman Qadir.

T20 WC

Hafeez contributed in Pakistan's last two matches

In the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup, Hafeez did not get to bat against India in the opener. He hit scores of 11, 10, 32*, and 31 against New Zealand, Afghanistan, Namibia, and Scotland, respectively, thus helping Pakistan reach the semis. In the Super 12 match against Scotland, Hafeez shared a 53-run stand alongside Babar Azam, hitting four fours and a six (19-ball 31).

T20Is

Hafeez has scored 2,500-plus runs in T20Is

In Pakistan's final Super 12 match against Scotland, Hafeez became just the sixth batter to get past 2,500 runs in T20Is. He has now amassed 2,513 runs at an average of 26.45. He has 14 fifties under his belt. Hafeez has also gotten past 250 fours in T20Is (251), becoming the seventh player to do so.

Information

Pakistan expected to win the ICC T20 World Cup

Pakistan, who are placed second in the ICC T20I Rankings, are the favorites to win the T20 World Cup. They have played a terrific brand of cricket so far. Pakistan, who face Australia in the semis, enjoy a solid record in the UAE.

Information

Ifthikar back in the Pakistan set-up

The 31-year-old Ifthikar has featured in 13 T20Is for Pakistan, scoring 212 runs. He has an average of 42.40. Ifthikar last appeared for Pakistan against South Africa in February 2021. Recently, he enjoyed a good run of form in the National T20 Cup.