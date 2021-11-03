T20 World Cup, WI vs SL: Preview, stats, and more

West Indies face Sri Lanka in the ICC T20 WC

West Indies and Sri Lanka gear up for a crunch Super 12 match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 on Thursday. The match will be held in Abu Dhabi. WI are fifth in Group 1, having won one match from three outings. The Lankans have played a game more (W1 L3). Here we present the match preview.

The two teams have faced each other on 14 occasions in T20Is. Notably, both the sides have won seven games each. The two teams have met seven times in the ICC T20 World Cup. Lankans have dominated the show in terms of wins (5-2). SL won in 2009 (twice), 2010, 2012, and 2014. WI tasted success in 2012 and 2016.

The match will be held at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi (7:30 PM IST). The pitch is a decent track for batters despite its slowness. Spinners will enjoy bowling on this surface as the pacers need to vary their lengths. One can watch the match live on the Star Sports Network and stream the same on Disney+ Hotstar.

WI need a complete performance versus Sr Lanka

A win for WI will keep their hopes alive in the tournament. Kieron Pollard's side has failed to impress, despite the presence of several top performers. WI need to start well and aggressively. They have such wonderful strikers of the ball and things need to come good. Jason Holder will be a key figure with his all-round exploits.

SL have played a decent brand of cricket

The Lankans have played a decent brand of cricket but that hasn't resulted in desired victories. However, knowing that the WI outfit is vulnerable on slow UAE wickets, the Lankans will be out to show their mettle. Like WI, the Lankans need to bat well and score crucial runs. They have enough pedigree with the ball to make things difficult for WI.

Wanindu Hasaranga has been playing well in the ongoing T20 World Cup. He has already raced to 50 T20I wickets (fourth Sri Lankan). Kusal Perera can be crucial for Lanka with the bat. Recently, he surpassed the 1,500-run mark (1,510). Dwayne Bravo (77) needs three wickets more to become the first WI bowler with 80-plus T20I scalps.

WI probable XI: Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle, Roston Chase, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Dwayne Bravo, Jason Holder, Kieron Pollard/Hayden Walsh, Ravi Rampaul, Andre Russell, Akeal Hosein SL probable XI: Kusal Perera (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lahiru Kumara