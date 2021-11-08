Goodbye captain! Records which define Virat Kohli's T20I captaincy

Virat Kohli's captaincy stint in T20Is ends

India claimed a dominant win against Namibia in their final match of the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup. With this, the captaincy stint of Virat Kohli in the shortest format ends. The 33-year-old had earlier announced that he will step down as T20I captain post this tournament. Kohli bows out after leading Team India for the 50th time in the format.

Why does this story matter?

One of the biggest names in modern-day cricket, Virat Kohli, played his final T20I as captain. He took over the mantle from MS Dhoni in January 2017. Ever since, Kohli has scaled new heights while leading the side in the format. He led Team India to series wins in England, Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa. Kohli finishes as India's second-most successful T20I skipper.

Second-most T20I wins by an Indian captain

Kohli led in 50 T20Is, winning 30 of them. While India lost 16, two of them were abandoned. Two were won through Super Overs. He has won the second-most wins among Indian captains after Dhoni (42). Notably, Kohli is the seventh player after Dhoni, Eoin Morgan, William Porterfield, Aaron Finch, Kane Williamson, and Asghar Afghan to lead a side in 50 or more T20Is.

Second-most T20I runs as captain

Kohli is the second-highest run-scorer as captain in T20Is. He has racked up 1,570 runs at a strike-rate of 140.55 while leading Team India. Kohli is only behind Finch (1,719), who has led Australia in 54 T20Is as of now.

A look at other feats of Kohli

Kohli has the best batting average (47.58) among all players who have led in 30 or more T20Is. Pakistani skipper Babar Azam follows him (47.12). Moreover, Kohli owns the second-most 50+ scores (13) after Babar (15) in the format as captain. The former registered his career-best T20I score while leading. He struck an unbeaten 94 (50) against West Indies in 2019.

India won several series overseas under Kohli

Kohli led India to several series wins overseas. India defeated SA and England 2-1 in their own backyard (2018). They cleaned up WI 3-0 away from home (2019). In 2020, India claimed series wins in New Zealand and Australia under Kohli. Kohli won his last five bilateral T20I series as captain. India didn't lose a bilateral T20I series in his leadership since February 2019.