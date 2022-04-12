Sports

Decoding MS Dhoni's numbers against RCB in IPL

Written by V Shashank Apr 12, 2022, 12:39 pm 2 min read

MS Dhoni averages over 40 against RCB (Source: Twitter/@ChennaiIPL)

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) would be locking horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the 22nd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. MS Dhoni remains one of the must-see players in the southern derby on Tuesday. He will be aiming to showcase his mettle in this crunch tie. Here, we decode MS Dhoni's numbers against RCB in IPL.

IPL 2022 Dhoni's run in IPL 2022

The veteran has scored 92 runs across four innings at 46.00. His scores so far in the tournament read 50*(38), 16*(6), 23(28), and 3(6). He has struck at 117.95. With CSK's top-order failing to go hard onto the rivals, one could say that Dhoni has done a fair job in this context.

Context Why does this story matter?

Dhoni's peak as a batter lasted till 2019.

However, the 40-year-old has rightly showcased that age is just a number in the season underway.

CSK are desperate for their maiden win and interestingly, both CSK and Dhoni have stupendous numbers versus the Men in Red.

A win in this fixture could turn the fortunes for CSK.

Though RCB are one of CSK's arch-rivals, they remain one of Dhoni's favored sides as an opposition. Dhoni has thumped 836 runs in 29 innings while striking at 141.21. He averages 41.80 and has racked up four fifties. He smashed his best score against RCB (84*) in IPL 2019. RCB had won by a whisker, beating CSK by one run.

Match-ups Dhoni vs Siraj, Siddarth in IPL

As per Cricketpedia, Dhoni has smashed 51 runs off 28 deliveries against Siraj in IPL. He is yet to be dismissed by the latter. Dhoni has managed to score 1 run off 2 balls by spinner Wanindu Hasaranga and is yet to be dismissed. Dhoni has amasses 24 runs off 31 balls by Harshal Patel, while the pacer has dismissed him 2 times.

Career A look at Dhoni's emphatic numbers in IPL

Dhoni has slammed 4,834 runs across 197 innings in the lucrative tournament. He averages 39.66 and has struck at a rate of 135.44. He has clobbered 24 fifties to date. He has top-scored for his side on 22 occasions to date. Dhoni has registered 2,881 runs in wins across 131 matches in IPL. He has clocked 17 fifties and averages 47.22

Do you know? Dhoni's towering numbers in death overs versus RCB

Dhoni has pinned down a colossal 342 runs off 165 deliveries against RCB in the death overs. He averages 31.09 and has struck at a breathtaking rate of 207.27.