IPL 2022, Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Gujarat Titans: Records broken

Written by Parth Dhall Apr 11, 2022, 11:17 pm 2 min read

Kane Williamson slammed a match-winning 57 (Photo credit: Twitter/@IPL)

Sunrisers Hyderabad have beaten Gujarat Titans in match number 21 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai. Kane Williamson led from the front as the Orange Army chased down 163. Abhishek Sharma (42) provided them a solid start. Earlier, Hardik Pandya scored an unbeaten half-century for GT. GT have suffered their first defeat of the ongoing season.

Match How did the match pan out?

GT were off to a shaky start after SRH elected to field. Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan departed early. However, Hardik Pandya took over and put the Titans in the driving seat. Middle-order batter Abhinav Manohar too smashed a 21-ball 35. His fiery cameo powered GT to 162/7. SRH skipper Kane Williamson played a match-winning knock, while Nicholas Pooran got them home.

Knock Williamson slammed his 18th IPL half-century

Williamson laid the foundation of SRH's win with a scintillating knock. He registered 57 off 46 balls with the help of 2 fours and 4 sixes. It was his 18th half-century in the IPL. Williamson has raced to 1,992 runs in 67 matches. He averages a remarkable 39.05 and has a strike rate of 128.93 in the tournament.

Knock Pandya plays a captain's knock

Pandya played a captain's knock for GT. He played a rescuing knock after the Titans were reduced to 47/2. Pandya was struck on the helmet by an Umran Malik bouncer, however, he responded with some resounding strokes. He went on to slam his fifth IPL half-century, his slowest in the tournament. Pandya returned unbeaten on 50 off 42 balls (4 fours and 1 six).

Information Fastest Indian to smash 100 IPL sixes

During the innings, Pandya raced to 100 sixes in the IPL. The GT skipper became the fastest Indian to reach this landmark in terms of balls. Overall, Pandya is only behind Caribbean stars Chris Gayle and Andre Russell.

Do you know? Gujarat Titans went wicketless in the Powerplay

It was the first time Gujarat Titans did not take a wicket in the powerplay overs. Opening partnerships against Gujarat Titans this season: 0 by Lucknow Super Giants, 8 by Delhi Capitals, 11 by Punjab Kings, and 42 by Sunrisers Hyderabad.